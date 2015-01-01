पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फूटा आक्रोश:व्यापारियों से कपास खरीदने पर किसानों का हंगामा, सीसीआई प्रभारी के साथ की मारपीट

बड़वानीएक घंटा पहले
  • इससे पहले भी व्यापारियों से कपास खरीदी को लेकर किसानों ने किया था विरोध

दीपावली पर्व को लेकर 5 दिन की छुट्‌टी के बाद गुरुवार को कृषि उपज मंडी में कपास की आवक हुई थी लेकिन दोपहर में खरीदी के दौरान व्यापारियों से कपास खरीदने पर किसान का आक्रोश फूट पड़ा। सीसीआई केंद्र प्रभारी शरद मस्के को घेरकर विरोध जताया। कुछ किसानों ने मंडी के गेट पर ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली अड़ा दिया। इस बीच गुस्साए किसानों ने सीसीआई प्रभारी के साथ मारपीट कर डाली। आखिर में किसान द्वारा माफी मांगने पर सीसीआई प्रभारी ने थाने में शिकायत नहीं कर समझौता किया है। वहीं एक व्यापारी ने सुरक्षा कारणों से किसान के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया है।

गुरुवार सुबह 11 बजे से कपास की आवक शुरू हुई। 310 वाहन व बैलगाड़ी कपास की आवक हुई। दोपहर करीब 3.30 बजे तक 203 वाहन व बैलगाड़ी कपास की खरीदी हो चुकी थी। वहीं अच्छी क्वालिटी का कपास किसानों ने नहीं खरीदने और व्यापारियों का कपास खरीदने को लेकर किसानों आक्रोशित हो गए। इसको लेकर किसानों ने विरोध किया। किसानों का कहना है कि सीसीआई अधिकारी द्वारा व्यापारियों का माल कैसा भी हो खरीदा जा रहा है लेकिन किसानों का माल नहीं खरीद रही है। इस पर किसानों ने आक्रोशित होकर मंडी गेट पर ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली लगा दिया। विरोध, बहसबाजी के बीच हंगामा बढ़ते हुई हाथापाई तक पहुंच गया।

पुलिस तैनात होगी, तब ही खरीदी
विरोध व हंगामे के बाद मंडी अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों ने तहसीलदार भागीरथ वाखला, थाने पर आवेदन दिया है। इसमें उन्होंने मंडी परिसर में दो जवान तैनात कर सुरक्षा इंतजाम कराने की मांग की है। जवान तैनात होने के बाद ही उपज की खरीदी शुरू कराएंगे। अन्यथा हम मंडी में बोली नहीं लगाएंगे।

70 हजार क्वि. कपास की हुई खरीदी
सीसीआई द्वारा मंडी परिसर में 22 अक्टूबर से कपास की खरीदी शुरू की गई। अभी तक 70 हजार क्विंटल से ज्यादा खरीदी की जा चुकी है। वहीं गुरुवार को हंगामे व विरोध के पहले तक 150 वाहन कपास की खरीदी हो चुकी थी। उधर, सीसीआई प्रभारी ने बताया कपास के रेशे की लंबाई को देखते हुए प्रत्येक ग्रेड के भाव में 100 रु. क्विं. की कमी कर दी है।

व्यापारियों व किसानों के बीच भी हाथापाई

वहीं किसानों व सीसीआई प्रभारी के बीच मारपीट शुरू हो गई। बीचबचाव करने आए व्यापारियों व किसानों के बीच भी हाथापाई हुई। एक व्यापारी ने किसान के खिलाफ थाने पर शिकायत की है। शाम तक मंडी परिसर व थाने पर गहमागहमी रही।

पहले भी हुई थी शिकायत
सीसीआई द्वारा अंजड़, सेंधवा व खेतिया में कपास की खरीदी की जा रही है। पहले भी व्यापारियों से खरीदी को लेकर किसानों ने विरोध किया था। सेंधवा में भी विवाद की स्थिति बनी थी। इसको लेकर भारतीय किसान संघ ने प्रधानमंत्री, कृषि मंत्री, सांसद, सीसीआई के हेड आफिस मुंबई, क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय इंदौर, कलेक्टर से शिकायत कर समस्याओं का निराकरण कराने की मांग की थी। लेकिन जिम्मेदारों ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। इसके चलते व्यापारियों से कपास खरीदी जारी रही। इससे किसानों में आक्रोश बढ़ता रहा। संघ के पदाधिकारियों ने मामले की जांच करवाकर फर्जी किसान बनकर उपज बेचने वालों से रिकवरी कराने की मांग की है। उपज खरीदी करने की मांग की है।

खरीदी के नाम पर प्रताड़ित कर रहे
किसानों का आरोप है कि मंडी से खरीदी होकर वाहन जीनिंग में खाली होता है। इस पर जीनिंग में 2 से 5 किलो कपास काटा जाता है। किसानों ने बताया हमें मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है। इसके चलते सीसीआई अधिकारी व किसानों के बीच हाथापाई हो गई। भीड़ में मंडी कर्मचारी व व्यापारियों के साथ भी धक्का-मुक्की हुई। लेकिन किसान द्वारा माफी मांगने पर सीसीआई प्रभारी ने शिकायत नहीं की है।

