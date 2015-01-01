पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:बिना मास्क के घूमने पर लगेगा ~100 जुर्माना, शहर में मुनादी कराई

बड़वानी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते लोगों सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए किया जा रहा जागरूक, अभियान चलाकर की जाएगी कार्रवाई

शहर सहित जिले में कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या फिर से बढ़ने लगी है। इसको लेकर प्रशासन सतर्कता बरत रहा है। वहीं लोगों को मास्क लगाने और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करने के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए शहर में मुनाई कराई गई और बताया गया कि यदि बिना मास्क के घूमते हुए पाए जाते है तो 100 रुपए से ज्यादा जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा।

जुर्माने की राशि इससे ज्यादा भी हो सकती है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार पिछले कुछ दिनों से कोरोना के मरीज बढ़ने लगे है। रोकथाम को लेकर प्रयास तो किए जा रहे है। लोग सावधानी नहीं बरत रहे है। अफसरों का कहना है कि जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं बन जाती, तब तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। फिर भी लोग लापरवाही बरत रहे है और बिना मास्क के घूमते हुए नजर आते है। लोग जागरुक हो इसके लिए नगर पालिका के माध्यम से शहर में मुनादी कराई गई।

अभियान चलाकर की जाएगी कार्रवाई : जिला अधिकारियों का कहना है कि मास्क का उपयोग करने और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन कराने के लिए अभियान चलाकर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। लापरवाही बरतने वालों पर जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा।

अधिकारियों पर लगेगा एक हजार रुपए जुर्माना
कलेक्टर शिवराजसिंह वर्मा ने सोमवार को बैठक के दौरान अधिकारियों से कोरोना वायरस को लेकर चर्चा और सभी को निर्देशित किया है कि वह सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर मास्क लगाकर ही पहुंचे। यदि कोई भी अधिकारी बिना मास्क का मिलता है तो उस पर एक हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा।

जिले में 9 और व्यक्तियों की रिपोर्ट आई पाजिटिव, कुल 2286 मरीज
रविवार की देर शाम को 9 और व्यक्तियों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना वायरस पॉजिटिव प्राप्त हुई है। जिले में अब कोरोना वायरस पॉजिटिव लोगों की संख्या बढ़कर 2286 हो गई है। इनमें से 2171 लोग इलाज के बाद ठीक हो चुके है। अभी 94 लोगों का इलाज बड़वानी, सेंधवा और इंदौर में चल रहा है। वहीं अब तक 21 लोगों ने कोरोना के कारण दम तोड़ा है। अधिकारियों ने बताया रविवार की देर शाम को जिनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। इनमें अंजड़ तीन, सेंधवा दो, बरूफाटक,रोसर, चकेरी, पांचपुला उत्तर के एक-एक व्यक्ति की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। हालांकि राहत ये है कि सोमवार को 6 कोरोना पॉजिटिवों को अस्पताल से छुट्‌टी भी मिली।

