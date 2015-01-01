पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:विस में 1 ही कॉलेज, उसमें भी सीटें कम

भीकनगांव23 मिनट पहले
  • अभाविप ने उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन दिया

शासकीय महाविद्यालय में सीटें बढ़ाने की मांग को लेकर अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद ने उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री के नाम प्राचार्य को ज्ञापन सौंपा। कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा आदिवासी बहुल भीकनगांव विधानसभा में एकमात्र सरकारी कॉलेज है। इसमें भी सीटों की संख्या कम होने से कई विद्यार्थियों को पढ़ाई अधूरी छोड़ना पड़ रहा है।

महाविद्यालय परिसर अध्यक्ष अंकित प्रजापत ने बताया नगर के कॉलेज में पूरे आदिवासी अंचल के विद्यार्थी पढ़ाई करने आते है। एकमात्र कॉलेज होने से विद्यार्थियों को यह उम्मीद रहती है कि उन्हें अपनी पढ़ाई पूरी करने में सरकार से मदद मिलेगी। इसके माध्यम से उनका भविष्य बनेगा। लेकिन लंबे समय से सीटें बढ़ाने की मांग पर ध्यान नहीं देने से लगता है कि सरकार निजी कॉलेजों को बढ़ावा देकर लाभ पहुंचाना चाहती है। सीट कम होने से विद्यार्थियों को 40 किलोमीटर दूर निजी कॉलेजों में जाना पड़ता है। जहां अतिरिक्त खर्च आता है। साथ ही सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ भी नहीं मिल पाता है। नगर अध्यक्ष चंदन जायसवाल ने बताया सीटें नहीं बढ़ाने पर आंदोलन किया जाएगा। पूर्व जिला संयोजक अंकित मालीवाल, पूर्व विकासखंड संयोजक अरविंदसिंह राजपूत, राहुल सनोचिया, ऋतुराज राजपूत, विशाल वर्मा आदि मौजूद थे।

एमएसडब्ल्यू में 30, बीएससी प्लेन में 55 सीटें खाली
कॉलेज के अनुसार महाविद्यालय में बीए की 373, बीएससी प्लेन की 115 व बीकॉम की 69 सीटें भर चुकी है। एमएसडब्ल्यू की 69 में से 39 और बीएससी मेथ्स की 69 में से 14 सीटों पर विद्यार्थियों ने प्रवेश लिया है। एमएसडब्ल्यू की 30 व बीएससी मैथ्स की 55 सीटें खाली है।

इधर, बीए की 51 सीटें बढ़ी
कसरावद | शासकीय महाविद्यालय के आर्ट संकाय में प्रवेश से वंचित विद्यार्थियों के लिए सीटें बढ़ाने की मांग काे लेकर भारतीय राष्ट्रीय छात्र संगठन ने प्राचार्य को ज्ञापन दिया। संगठन ने कहा सीटें बढ़ाकर बाकी विद्यार्थियों के प्रवेश की प्रक्रिया चालू की जाए। प्राचार्य जीएस चौहान ने बताया 2008 में कॉलेज की शुरूआत हुई। समय के साथ सीटें बढ़ाई गई। वर्तमान में 199 सीटें थी। हाल ही में बीए की 51 सीटें बढ़ाई है।

