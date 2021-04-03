पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

होम स्टे योजना:अपने घरों के अन्य कमरों में पर्यटकों को ठहराएंगे 10 परिवार

बुरहानपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • ताप्ती रिट्रीट में हुई कार्यशाला, 40 से ज्यादा लोग हुए शामिल, 10 लोगों ने कराया पंजीयन

मप्र पयर्टन बोर्ड, पर्यटन विकास निगम और जिला पुरातत्व व पर्यटन विभाग ने गुरुवार को ताप्ती रिट्रीट में होम स्टे योजना को लेकर कार्यशाला कराई। इसमें पंजीयन के लिए करीब 40 लोग शामिल हुए। 10 लोगों ने पंजीयन कराया। अब वे अपने घर के अतिरिक्त कमरों में पर्यटकों को ठहराएंगे।

भोपाल मप्र पर्यटन बोर्ड कौशल संवर्धन संचालक डॉ. मनोजकुमार सिंह ने कहा जिले में होम स्‍टे की प्रासंगिकता और जागरुकता का लाभ लेकर प्रदेश के पर्यटन मानचित्र पर बुरहानपुर को प्रमुखता से प्रदर्शित करने में मदद करें। मप्र पर्यटन बोर्ड सलाहकार प्रशांत छिरोल्‍या ने कहा कोरोना के कारण होम स्‍टे की ज्यादा जरूरत पड़ रही है।

लगभग 10 इच्छुक लोगों को ने मौके पर पंजीयन किया गया। निगमायुक्त बीडी भुमरकर ने कहा होम स्‍टे से पर्यटकों को जोड़कर वैकल्पिक आय के स्रोत शुरू हो सकेंगे। इस दौरान जिला पंचायत सीईओ कैलाश वानखेड़े, डिप्टी कलेक्टर हेमलता सोलंकी, मप्र पर्यटन बोर्ड जेंडर व सामाजिक विकास सलाहकार स्‍वाति प्रमर भी मौजूद थीं।

डायमंड श्रेणी के होम स्टे के लिए पंजीकृत परिवार को 50 हजार और गोल्ड श्रेणी में 2.50 लाख रुपए तक की मदद का प्रावधान है। इसमें अपनी वेबसाइट और ब्रोशर बनवाने के लिए 10-10 हजार रुपए भी दिए जाने का प्रावधान है। पलंग दुरुस्तीकरण, पुट्‌टी कराने, एसी, एलसीडी सहित कमरों को अपग्रेड करने के लिए भी मदद की जाएगी।

हर साल मिलेगा प्रोत्साहन
हर साल पर्यटकों को ज्यादा से ज्यादा दिन ठहराने पर प्रोत्साहन देने की योजना है। पहले साल 50 दिन पर 15 हजार, दूसरे साल 75 दिन पर 20 हजार, तीसरे साल 100 दिन आवास सुविधा देने पर 25 हजार रु. की प्रोत्साहन राशि दी जाने की सुविधा है। प्रत्येक श्रेणी में एक श्रेष्ठ होम स्टे को अवार्ड भी मिलेगा।

