खुलासा:1 साल में 1.44 करोड़ का गबन, गोदाम प्रभारी गिरफ्तार

बुरहानपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • विपणन संघ के रासायनिक उर्वरक में हेराफेरी, 10 दिन की जांच में गोदाम प्रभारी शॉर्टेज का रिलीज ऑर्डर नहीं दिखा पाया

नेपानगर के बीड़ स्थित मप्र विपणन संघ के वरिष्ठ सहायक गोदाम प्रभारी प्रेमसिंह जमरे को 1 करोड़ 44 लाख रुपए के 729 मीट्रिक टन रासायनिक उर्वरक के गबन के आरोप में नेपानगर थाना पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। जमरे ने यह गड़बड़झाला पिछले एक साल में किया है। जांच और पूछताछ में वह उर्वरक का रिलीज ऑर्डर और डिमांड ड्राफ्ट नहीं दिखा सका। ऐसे में मप्र विपणन संघ के भोपाल मुख्यालय ने इसे गबन माना है। जमरे पर मुख्यालय से विभागीय जांच शुरू की गई है। इंदौर और खंडवा से आई विभागीय जांच टीम ने 10 दिन में नेपानगर और बुरहानपुर के गोदामों में यूरिया, पोटाश, डीएपी सहित विभिन्न खाद की गिनती की। शनिवार तक दोनों जगह रासायनिक उर्वरक के ऑनलाइन और गोदाम के स्टॉक से मिलान किया गया। उर्वरक कम मिलने पर नेपानगर के गोदाम प्रभारी प्रेमसिंह जमरे से कारण पूछा। लेकिन वह मानने को तैयार नहीं था कि गोदाम में उर्वरक कम निकला है। इसके लिए उसने 10 दिन का समय मांगा। इसके बाद भी वह शॉर्टेज के दस्तावेज नहीं बता पाया। सोमवार देरशाम को भोपाल मुख्यालय से उसके खिलाफ एफआईआर कराने के निर्देश मिले। जांच प्रभारी रोहित श्रीवास्तव ने जमरे को गोदाम बुलाया और पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया।

जिसे भी उर्वरक बेचा, उनसे रुपए लेकर इस्तेमाल कर लिए
जांच अफसरों का कहना है जितना उर्वरक कम मिला है, उसका प्रेमसिंह से कोई रिकार्ड नहीं मिला। कम उर्वरक की नकद राशि भी जमा नहीं की है। जमरे ने जिसे भी उर्वरक बेचा है, आशंका है कि उनसे रुपए लेकर अन्य जगह इस्तेमाल किए हैं।

इस तरह पकड़ में आई गड़बड़ी
आईएफएसएस पोर्टल में पूरे प्रदेश के गोदामों का स्टॉक रहता है। इसकी आईडी डीएमओ और गोदाम प्रभारी सहित मुख्यालय के पास रहती है। पोर्टल पर जब चाहे तब जिलेवार और गोदामवार उर्वरक का बैलेंस देख सकते हैं। 25 जुलाई 2020 को पूर्व जोनल मैनेजर की जांच में उर्वरक में अंतर मिला था। पूर्व जोनल मैनेजर ने अनुमानित राशि का गणना पत्रक भोपाल मुख्यालय भेजा था। 6 अगस्त 2020 को इंदौर मंडल प्रबंधक ने खुद गोदाम का निरीक्षण किया था। दोनों निरीक्षण में फिर उर्वरक में अंतर मिला था।

गोरखधंधे का पर्दाफाश होगा
पुलिस जमरे से उर्वरक के संबंध में पूछताछ करेगी। जांच कर पता लगाया जाएगा कि उसने उर्वरक किसे बेचा। इससे मिले रुपए कहां-कहां खर्च किए। हेराफेरी में शामिल जिन माफिया और लोगों के नाम सामने आएंगे, उनकी भी गिरफ्तारी कर पूरे गोरखधंधे का पर्दाफाश किया जाएगा। गिरफ्तारी से पहले जमरे से बीड़ के गोदाम का प्रभार छीन लिया गया। खंडवा मार्कफेड कार्यालय के संदीप इंगले को इसका प्रभार सौंपा गया है। इंगले मूल रूप से बुरहानपुर जिले के ही रहने वाले हैं।

