मियाद खत्म:2.40 लाख क्विं. उत्पादन लेकिन समर्थन मूल्य पर 31 दिन में एक किसान से भी ज्वार खरीदी नहीं

बुरहानपुर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • 520 किसान सैंपल लेकर आए, सब रिजेक्ट, सैंपल में ही एकत्र हो गई 10 क्विंटल ज्वार

जिले में 2800 किसानों ने 7500 हेक्टेयर में ज्वार फसल लगाई थी। इससे 2.40 लाख क्विंटल उत्पादन हुआ। किसानों को अच्छा भाव मिलने की उम्मीद बंधी थी। समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी की प्रक्रिया शुरू होने से उनकी आस और बढ़ी। लेकिन 31 दिन की खरीदी प्रक्रिया बीत गई और ज्वार का एक दाना भी नहीं खरीदा गया। बुधवार को समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी का आखिरी दिन था। लेकिन देर शाम तक शासन की ओर से तारीख आगे बढ़ाने को लेकर कोई दिशा-निर्देश नहीं आए। ऐसे में अब किसानों को बाजार में व्यापारियों को ज्वार बेचना पड़ेगी। 16 नवंबर से प्रदेशभर में ज्वार खरीदी की शुरुआत हुई थी। इसके लिए 16 दिसंबर अंतिम तारीख निर्धारित की गई थी।समर्थन मूल्य पर सरकारी खरीदी के लिए जिले में ज्वार उत्पादक सभी 2800 किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया था। खरीदी के लिए 700 से ज्यादा किसानों को भोपाल से मैसेज भेजे गए। इनमें से 520 किसान सैंपल के लिए दो-दो किलो ज्वार लेकर खरीदी केंद्रों पर पहुंचे। लेकिन अमानक बताकर सभी सैंपल रिजेक्ट कर दिए गए। 31 दिन में आए सैंपल्स में ही खरीदी केंद्रों पर 10.40 क्विंटल ज्वार जमा हो गई।

सरकारी खरीदी होती तो कर्ज चुका सकते थे किसान

किसान हेमलाल मोरे ने बताया प्रति क्विंटल समर्थन मूल्य 2650रुपए पर्याप्त है। इससे किसानों की लागत निकलने के साथ कुछ मुनाफा भी हो सकता था। वे अपने छोटे-बड़े कर्ज चुकाने के साथ अगली फसल की तैयारी कर सकते थे। लेकिन सरकारी खरीदी नहीं होने से उनकी उम्मीदे धरी रह गईं।

बाजार में 1300 से 1600 रुपए कम दाम में बेचना पड़ रही
एक हेक्टेयर में ज्वार की बोवनी करने से लेकर उपज निकालने तक किसानों को 18 हजार रुपए तक खर्च आया। इसमें प्रति हेक्टेयर तीन बोरी बीज पर 2400 रुपए, बोवनी पर 2500 रुपए, निंदाई-गुड़ाई पर 2500 रुपए, खाद पर 2500, फसल कटाई पर 3 हजार रुपए और थ्रेशर से उपज निकालने के 5 हजार रुपए खर्च शामिल है। समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी नहीं होने से मजबूरी में किसानों को बाजार में ज्वार बेचना पड़ रही है। इसमें उन्हें 1300 से 1600 रुपए तक कम भाव मिल रहा है।
गोदाम किराए से लिया, एक से दो हजार रुपए चुका रहे किराया
जिले के कई किसानों ने घर में उपज रखने की जगह नहीं होने पर किराए से मकान और गोदाम लेकर यहां ज्वार रखी है। इसका उन्हें एक से दो हजार रुपए तक किराया चुकाना पड़ रहा है। खरीदी नहीं होने पर यह खर्च उन पर भारी पड़ रहा है। मगरूल में खेती करने वाले बुरहानपुर के किसान राजेश भावसार ने बताया बुरहानपुर में किराया का गोदाम लेकर ज्वार रखी है। रखे-रखे सूखने से ज्वार का वजन कम हो रहा है। मजबूरी में कई किसान कम भाव पर व्यापारियों को ज्वार बेच रहे हैं।

आगे क्या : तारीख नहीं बढ़ी तो किसानों का गुस्सा और बढ़ेगा
अंतिम दिन बुधवार को शाम 5 बजे सभी खरीदी केंद्र बंद कर एजेंसियां यह से ज्वार समेटकर ले गई। नागरिक आपूर्ति प्रबंधक केसी उपाध्याय ने कहा कि देरशाम तक शासन से कोई नए दिशा-निर्देश नहीं मिले हैं। किसानों ने समर्थन मूल्य खरीदी की तारीख बढ़ाने की मांग की है। तारीख नहीं बढ़ी तो किसानों का गुस्सा बढ़ेगा।

और इधर... कपास की खरीदी तो दूर, सीसीआई ने किसी जिन से अनुबंध तक नहीं किया

इस साल ज्वार खरीदी में ही समस्या नहीं आई है, बल्कि किसानों से कपास खरीदी भी नहीं हो पाई है। शुरूआती दिनों में सीसीआई के अफसर एक जिन से अनुबंध होने की बात कहते रहे, लेकिन बाद में इससे मुकर गए। लापरवाही का आलम यह है कि सीसीआई ने कपास खरीदी करना तो दूर किसी जिन से अनुबंध तक नहीं किया है। इस कारण कपास खरीदी शुरू ही नहीं हो पाई है। समस्या को लेकर भारतीय किसान संघ के प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने इंदौर संभागायुक्त पवन शर्मा से से मुलाकात की। उनसे ज्वार और कपास की खरीदी पर चर्चा की। संघ जिलाध्यक्ष नरेंद्र जाधव ने कहा एफएक्यू के निर्धारित मापदंड के अनुसार ज्वार मिलना मुश्किल है। मुख्यमंत्री भी सारी स्थितियां जानते हैं, फिर भी उदासीन रवैया अपनाए हुए हैं। सरकार एफएक्यू के मापदंड शिथिल करे या अधिक बारिश से प्रभावित ज्वार का मुआवजा दे। मागर्दशक विपिन सुगंधी ने कहा खरीदी का पूरा समय बीत गया, लेकिन एक दाना ज्वार नहीं खरीदी गई। अधिक बारिश से दाना बदरंगी हुआ है तो इसे प्राकृतिक आपदा से नुकसान मानकर मुआवजा दिया जाए। धान की तरह ज्वार खरीदी के लिए मुख्यमंत्री से मिलने का आश्वासन समस्या सुनकर संभागायुक्त शर्मा ने कहा- सीसीआई केंद्र की एजेंसी है। प्रदेश सरकार सिर्फ कर्मचारियों को सहयोग देती है। फिर भी हम केंद्र स्तर पर बात पहुंचाएंगे। जिस तरह मुख्यमंत्री ने जैसा धान है, वैसी ही खरीदी करने के निर्देश दिए हैं, उसी तरह ज्वार भी खरीदी के लिए जल्द मुख्यमंत्री से मिलेंगे।

वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

