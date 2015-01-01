पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:3 हादसों में 3 की मौत, 3 घायल

बुरहानपुर
खरगोन जिले में तीन सड़क हादसों में 3 लोगों ने अपनी जान गवां दी। वहीं 3 लोग घायल हुए हैं। पहला हादसा खंडवा-वडोदरा राजमार्ग पर हुआ। यहां दो बाइकों की भिडंत हो गई। इनमें 1 की मौत व 3 घायल हुए हैं। वहीं दूसरी घटना आभापुरी के ग्राम शिवना की है। मिनी ट्रक ने बाइक सवार एमआर को रौंद दिया। तीसरी घटना ग्राम सुरवा की है। डंपर की टक्कर से बाइक सवार सेंधवा के सब इंजीनियर की मौत हो गई।

हादसा-1 : दो बाइक की टक्कर में 1 की मौत, 3 घायल
घुघरियाखेड़ी | तेज गति से जा रही दो बाइक की टक्कर में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई, वहीं 3 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। यह हादसा मंगलवार की दोपहर करीब 3.30 बजे खंडवा-वडोदरा राजमार्ग पर गांव से एक किलोमीटर दूर बिलाली रोड पर हुआ। ग्रामीणों ने एंबुलेंस व पुलिस को सूचना देकर घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जानकारी के अनुसार केलपानी (बड़वानी) निवासी राजू व उसकी पत्नी मोहबाई बाइक (एमपी46एमवी-1750) से खंडवा की ओर जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान सामने से आ रही बाइक (एमपी09यूबी-8015) से टक्कर हो गई। इस पर बेटमा (धार) निवासी पिता-पुत्र सवार थे। यह ग्राम हीरापुर से खरगोन के लिए निकले थे। टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि दोनों बाइक चालक करीब 3 फीट उछल गए। हादसे में राजू की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। उसकी पत्नी मोहबाई का पैर फ्रैक्चर हुआ है। अन्य बाइक पर सवार व्यक्ति व उसके पुत्र की स्थिति भी गंभीर बताई जा रही है।
एक घंटे में पहुंची एंबुलेंस : हादसे के बाद देवलगांव सरपंच मोहन दीना, उपसरपंच नयनसिंह चौहान, कपिल कुशवाह व अन्य राहगीरों ने घायलों की मदद की। 108 व पुलिस को सूचना दी। करीब एक घंटे में पुलिस व एंबुलेंस पहुंची। गोगावां पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

हादसा-2 : मिनी ट्रक की टक्कर से एमआर की मौत, केस दर्ज
आभापुरी | तेज रफ्तार मिनी ट्रक की टक्कर से मेडिकल रिप्रेजेंटेटिव की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। यह हादसा सोमवार शाम करीब 5.30 बजे ग्राम शिवना व गोराड़िया के बीच हुई। पुलिस ने वाहन चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस के अनुसार ग्राम सेल्दा निवासी असलम पिता राज (28) खंडवा से अपने गांव जा रहा था। इसी दौरान शिवना-गाेराड़िया के बीच सामने से आ रहे मिनी ट्रक (एमपी09केडी-2800) ने इसे जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। पुलिस ने मृतक के भाई आरिफ की शिकायत पर वाहन मालिक गोलू पिता बलीराम जायसवाल निवासी तेड़ के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। आरिफ के अनुसार असलम खंडवा में रहता था। उसका एक साल का लड़का है।

हादसा-3 : डंपर की टक्कर से सेंधवा जपं के सब इंजीनियर की मौत
भीकनगांव | दीपावली पर्व मनाने अपने घर जा रहे सब इंजीनियर की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई। यह हादसा मंगलवार की शाम करीब 6.30 बजे खरगोन-खंडवा रोड पर ग्राम सुर्वा के पास हुई। जानकारी के अनुसार ग्राम माथनी (खंडवा) निवासी खेमेंद्र पिता भोपालसिंह पंवार (35) जनपद पंचायत सेंधवा में सब इंजीनियर के रूप में पदस्थ है। वे दीपावली पर्व मनाने के लिए अपनी बाइक से घर के लिए निकले थे। सुर्वा के पास सामने से आ रहे डंपर ने उन्हें टक्कर मार दी। पंवार की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

