दीपावली पर्व:लाॅटरी से करेंगे पटाखा दुकान का आवंटन

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
दीपावली पर्व के पहले लगने वाले पटाखा दुकानों के लिए भूखंड आवंटन 5 नवंबर को होगा। राजस्व अधिकारी एमएल सोलंकी ने बताया लाइसेंसी विक्रेताओं को रेणुका माता मंदिर प्रांगण के दशहरा मैदान में अस्थाई रूप से दुकानें लगाने के लिए भूखंड आवंटित होंगे। 5 नवंबर की सुबह 11 बजे लॉटरी सिस्टम से इनका आवंटन होगा। इसके पहले लायसेंसी विक्रेताओं को 10 हजार रुपए की राशि अमानत के रूप में जमा कराना होगी। दुकानें 7 से 16 नवंबर तक संचालित होंगी।

