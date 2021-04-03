पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घोटाला:अफसरों के निरीक्षण से पहले वापस गोदामों में खाद पहुंचा देते थे, 10 साल से चल रहा था गड़बड़झाला

बुरहानपुर4 घंटे पहले
अब तक की जांच से स्पष्ट हो गया है कि खाद का घोटाला हाल-फिलहाल का मामला नहीं, बल्कि पिछले 10 साल से चल रहा गड़बड़झाला है। निजी सप्लायर्स के साथ मिलकर यह पूरा खेल चल रहा था। मार्कफेड के संभागीय अफसर भी यह कबूल कर रहे हैं। आज खाद बरामदी के बाद पुलिस से सप्लायर्स का भी खुलासा होगा। घोटाले में शामिल आरोपी इतने शातिर हैं कि वे अफसरों के निरीक्षण के लिए गोदाम पहुंचने की भनक पाते ही खाद का स्टॉक वापस वहां पहुंचा देते थे।

खाद घोटाले में जिले के बड़े खाद विक्रेता शामिल हैं। इनसे गोदाम प्रभारियों के पिछले कई वर्षों से संपर्क रहे हैं। इनसे मिलकर यह पूरा घोटाला कर रहे थे। सूत्रों के अनुसार जब भी यहां रैक आती थी, खाद सीधे निजी सप्लायर्स के यहां पहुंच जाता था। प्रभारी अपने स्टॉक में ऑनलाइन पूरा स्टॉक दिखाते थे। जब भी यहां अफसरों का निरीक्षण होता, निजी सप्लायर्स से खाद लेकर स्टॉक पूरा कर लेते थे। यह अदला-बदली होती थी रात के अंधेरे में।

कई बार जांच में निजी सप्लायर्स के ट्रक भी दिखे लेकिन अफसरों ने जांच को गोदामों तक ही सीमित रखा। इस कारण अब तक घोटाले पर घोटाला चलता रहा। वर्ष 2018 में ताप्ती नदी में मिली एक लाख बोरियों की कड़ियां भी इसी घोटाले से जुड़ रही है।

बुरहानपुर में दिसंबर में सामने आई गड़बड़ी
मार्कफेड के गोदामों में पिछले सात महीने से खाद की गड़बड़ी की जांच चल रही है। जुलाई में नेपानगर के गोदाम में खाद का बड़ा शॉर्टेज मिला था। दिसंबर में बुरहानपुर के गोदामों में गड़बड़ी पकड़ में आई थी। शॉर्टेज की वजह से किसानों को खाद नहीं मिल पा रही थी। मामला उजागर होने पर गोदामों में खाद का ढेर लग गया था।

घोटाले में निजी सप्लायर भी शामिल, पुलिस जांच में सामने आएंगे नाम
^यह घोटाला अभी से नहीं, बल्कि पिछले करीब 8-10 साल का है। क्योंकि यहां की खपत बहुत कम है। जांच में जितनी कमी मिली है, वह पिछले कुछ वर्षों में मिलकर अब सामने आई है। इसमें निजी सप्लायर भी शामिल हैं। वो कौन हैं, पुलिस जांच में इनके नाम सामने आएंगे।
-अर्पित तिवारी, जेडएम, मप्र विपणन संघ, इंदौर

