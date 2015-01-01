पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव परिणाम विश्लेषण:भारतीय जनता पार्टी के 15 हजार 173 वोट बढ़े तो कांग्रेस के 13 हजार 79 वोट हुए कम

बुरहानपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • 2018 के चुनाव में भाजपा को 83708, कांग्रेस को 85048 मत मिले थे

पिछले चुनाव की अपेक्षा इस चुनाव में भाजपा ने 15.35 प्रतिशत ज्यादा मतों की बढ़त बनाई है। जबकि कांग्रेस के करीब 15.06 प्रतिशत मतों में सेंध लगी है। यानी इस चुनाव में भाजपा के 15 हजार 173 वोट बढ़े हैं। वहीं कांग्रेस के 13 हजार 79 वोट कम हुए हैं।
2018 के चुनाव में भाजपा को 83 हजार 708 मत मिले थे। इस बार कुल 98 हजार 881 मत मिले हैं। कांग्रेस को पिछले चुनाव में 85 हजार 48 मत मिले थे। इस बार केवल 72 हजार 241 मत ही मिल पाए हैं। स्थिति यह है कि जहां सबसे ज्यादा मतदान हुआ, वहां भाजपा को बढ़त मिली है और जहां सबसे कम वोटिंग हुई, वहां दोनों पार्टियों के मत घटे हैं।
बूथ 268 से 45.68% वोट भाजपा के खाते में
सबसे अधिक मतदान वाले ग्राम ताजनापुर के बूथ क्रमांक 268 पर 580 वोट डले हैं। यह कुल मतों का91.34 प्रतिशत है। इसमें भाजपा को 265 और कांग्रेस को 247 मत मिले हैं। यहां पिछले चुनाव से भाजपा के 77 वोट बढ़े हैं। जबकि कांग्रेस के 66 वोट घटे हैं। पिछले चुनाव में भाजपा को 188 और कांग्रेस को 313मत मिले थे।

168 नंबर के बूथ पर कांग्रेस को सिर्फ 37.19% वोट
ज्यादा मतदान में दूसरे स्थान पर रहे जामपानी के बूथ क्रमांक 168 में 320 वोट डले हैं। यह केंद्र के कुल मतों का 90.14% रहा। इसमें भाजपा को 201 और कांग्रेस को 105 मत मिले। यहां पिछले चुनाव से भाजपा के34 और कांग्रेस के 25मत बढ़े हैं। पिछले चुनाव में भाजपा को 167 और कांग्रेस को 80 मत मिले थे।
बूथ क्रमांक 71 में भाजपा को 52.41 प्रतिशत वोट मिले
नेपानगर के बूथ क्रमांक 71 में सबसे कम मात्र 311 वोट डले हैं। यह केंद्र के कुल मतों का 37.52 प्रतिशत है। इसमें से भाजपा को 163 और कांग्रेस को 119 मत मिले हैं। यहां भाजपा के 41 और कांग्रेस के 4मत कम हुए हैं। पिछले चुनाव में भाजपा को 204 और कांग्रेस को 123 मत थे।

और इधर... नगर कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष सहित छह नेताओं ने दिया पद से इस्तीफा, प्रदेशाध्यक्ष को भेजा

भास्कर संवाददाता | नेपानगर
विधानसभा उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस की करारी हार से आहत नगर कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष सोहन सैनी सहित छह ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष और किसान कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष ने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। खुद को हार का जिम्मेदार मानते हुए इन नेताओं ने इस्तीफा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कमलनाथ को भेज दिया है। हालांकि उन्होंने पार्टी के लिए काम करते रहने की बात कही है।
प्रदेशाध्यक्ष को भेजे इस्तीफे में नगर कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष सोहन सैनी ने कहा है कि मैं अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे रहा हूं। उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस की पराजय के लिए नैतिक जिम्मेदारी स्वीकार करता हूं। आपने मुझ पर विश्वास करके मुझे यह महती जवाबदारी सौंपी थी। किंतु शायद मैं अपने से न्याय नहीं कर पा रहा हूं। मैं कांग्रेस का आजीवन सिपाही रहूंगा और जब भी मुझे संगठन से आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश मिलेंगे, पूरी ईमानदारी से उसका निर्वहन करूंगा।
पार्टी से नहीं नाराजगी
^मेरे मन में भी था इस्तीफा दे दूं। फिर अन्य ब्लाॅक अध्यक्षों के फोन आए। इसके बाद हम 6 लोगों ने इस्तीफा दिया। पार्टी से कोई नाराजगी नहीं। इस्तीफा स्वेच्छा से दिया है।
-सोहन सैनी, नगर कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष, नेपानगर

इन पदाधिकारियों ने दिया अपने पद से इस्तीफा
इस्तीफा देने वालों में नगर कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष सोहन सैनी, डाभियाखेड़ा ग्रामीण ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष हरीश नारखेड़े, किसान कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष अशोक पाटील, दर्यापुर ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष रविंद्र पाटील, खकनार ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष अजय महाजन और धुलकोट ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष कमल अग्रवाल शामिल हैं।

