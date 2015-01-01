पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलर्ट अभियान:देशभर के शहरों को प्रेरित करेंगे बुरहानपुर की पेंटिंग व वीडियो

बुरहानपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • निगम की वॉल पेंटिंग ‘फोटो ऑफ द डे’ और शहर का वीडियो ‘एलबम ऑफ द डे’ चुना गया

सतियारा घाट का सामुदायिक शौचालय, निगम की वॉल पेंटिंग का फोटो व एक प्रेरक वीडियो देशभर के शहरों को स्वच्छता के लिए प्रेरित करेगा। इसे अलर्ट अभियान में चुना है। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण- 2021 के तहत देशभर में अलर्ट अभियान शुरू किया गया है। इसके तहत सतियारा घाट स्थित सामुदायिक शौचालय को आकर्षक रूप से सजाया गया है। नगर निगम कार्यालय के मुख्य द्वार को अनुपयोगी वस्तुओं से सजाया गया। शहर के ऐेतिहासिक शनवारा गेट और शाही किला सहित स्वच्छ क्षेत्रों को वीडियो में शामिल किया गया। इसे अलर्ट अभियान में दिल्ली की स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण साइट पर अपलोड किया गया था। यहां से सामुदायिक शौचालय और वॉल पेंटिंग को गेटिंग ड्रेस्ड फॉर स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 बताकर तीसरा स्थान दिया गया। पहले स्थान पर इंदौर का बैंड बेक विथ बैंग और दूसरे स्थान पर लखनऊ की होम कम्पोस्टिंग को चुना गया। बुरहानपुर को 11 दिसंबर को फोटो ऑफ द डे और वीडियो ऑफ द डे चुना गया।

रोज नए शहर के वीडियो और फोटो हो रहे अपलोड
सहायक आयुक्त मोहम्मद सलीम खान ने बताया स्वच्छता से जुड़े देशभर के सभी शहरों के सबसे सुंदर, सजावटी, आकर्षक और प्रेरक स्थान तथा कार्यों के फोटो और वीडियो चुने जा रहे हैं। रोजाना देशभर के विभिन्न शहरों के प्रेरक वीडियो और फोटो आदर्श के रूप में देशभर में फैलाए जा रहे हैं। ताकि स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में ज्यादा से ज्यादा शहरों में प्रतिस्पर्धा कायम रहे। बुरहानपुर नगर निगम भी रोजाना इनसे प्रेरणा ले रहा है।

आकर्षक रोशनी से जगमगाया शनवारा गेट
पिछली बार राजपुरा के बाहर इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे किनारे परकोटे की दीवार को सजाया गया था। इसे दोबारा अनुपयोगी पानी की बोतलों और इनमें आकर्षक पौधे लगाकर सजाया गया है। शनवारा गेट का अंदर और बाहर से रंगरोगन किया गया है। यह शाम से ही आकर्षक रोशनी से जगमगा रहा है। पास में रंगबिरंगा फव्वारा चालू किया गया है। यह सभी को आकर्षित कर रहा है।

