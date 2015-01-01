पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मप्र पर्यटन बोर्ड को प्रस्ताव भेजा:अयोध्या से लंका तक राम वन पथ गमन में शामिल करेंगे बुरहानपुर

बुरहानपुरएक घंटा पहले
ऐसी मान्यता है कि त्रेतायुग में वनवास के दौरान भगवान श्री राम, लक्ष्मण और मां सीता बुरहानपुर से गुजरे थे। इसके प्रमाण नेपा की सीता नहानी, बलड़ी की सीता गुफा और नागझिरी का राम झरोखा मान रहे हैं। जिसे अयोध्या से लंका तक के राम वन पथ गमन में बुरहानपुर को जोड़ना भूल गए थे। इसी आधार पर मप्र पर्यटन बोर्ड और धार्मिक संस्थाओं को एक प्रस्ताव भेजा है।

इसमें मांग की है कि राम वन पथ गमन में जिले को जोड़ा जाए। इसके फलस्वरूप पर्यटन बोर्ड ने जिले के प्राचीन और पौराणिक मान्यता रखने वाले मंदिरों की रिर्पोट मांगी थी। इसमें नागझिरी तट स्थित राम झरोखा मंदिर, महाजनापेठ स्थित बालाजी मंदिर, लोखंड्या स्थित मोतिमाता मंदिर, धुलकोट क्षेत्र का शिवाबाबा मंदिर का नाम भेजा है। इस पर इतिहास के जानकार होशंग हवलदार, डॉ. मेजर गुप्ता, कमरुद्दीन फलक काम कर रहे हैं।

ऐसे जानें क्या है मान्यता
वेदांताचार्य श्रीश्री 108 महंत स्वामी नर्मदानंगिरीजी महाराज कहते हैं मान्यता है कि खांडव वन से राम, लक्ष्मण, सीता नेपा के जंगल से होते हुए यहां पहुंचे। नेपानगर में सीता माता ने बड़ी उतावली के पास स्नान किया। बाद में यहां मंंदिर व कुुंड बना दिया गया। रक्षसों से बचने के लिए सीता मां को बलड़ी के जंगल में गुफा में छिपा दिया था। तब से उसे सीता गुफा नाम से जाना जाने लगा। यहां से वह ताप्ती नदी के नागझिरी तट आए, यहां रामजी ने दशरथजी का पींडदान किया। जो अब श्री राम झरोखा के नाम से प्रसिद्ध है। इतिहास के जानकार होशंग हवलदार कहते हैं ताप्ती तट की राम छतरी, लक्ष्मण छतरी, मोहना संगम और जम्मूपानी की पहाड़ियों में जामवंतजी का लक्ष्मण से बातचीत करती मुद्रा की मूर्ति प्रमाण है कि श्रीरामजी यहीं से गुजरे थे।

ताप्ती महात्म में बुरहानपुर का राम क्षेत्र नाम से उल्लेख
भागवत भूषण लोकेश शुक्ल कहते हैं स्कंध पुराण के ताप्ती महात्म में इस स्थान को राम क्षेत्र कहा गया है। उसमें ताप्ती नदी से सटे नावथा, मोहना संगम, धामनगांव, हतनूर का उल्लेख है। पुराणों में उल्लेख है कि इसी मार्ग से भगवान राम मुक्ताईनगर की ताप्ती-पूर्णा नदी के आगे बढ़े थे। वाल्मिक रामायण में भी इसका उल्लेख मिलता है। इससे पता चलता है कि रामजी यहां से गुजरे थे। हालांकि अयोध्या से लंका तक सर्वे में यह क्षेत्र छूट गया है। देशभर में श्री रामजी के पांच झरोखे हैं। अयोध्या में कैकई भवन से आगे पहला झरोखा है। चित्रकूट के कामगिरी पर्वत पर दूसरा, बुरहानपुर के ताप्ती तट पर तीसरा। इसे रामघाट या नागझिरी भी कहा जाता है। किशकिंधा में चौथा और रामेश्वर में सागर किनारे पांचवां झरोखा है। स्कंध पुराण के पृथ्वी खंड में इसका उल्लेख है।

