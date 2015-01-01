पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान परेशान:सीसीआई अधिकारी कपास की नमी हाथ से ही जांच रहे, कम उपयोग में ले रहे मशीन

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • किसान बोले- खरीदी के नाम पर किसानों के साथ कर रहे छलावा

अंजड़ कृषि उपज मंडी में सीसीआई कपास की खरीदी कर रही है। फिर भी किसान परेशान हैं। सीसीआई अधिकारी तय मानकों के अनुसार खरीदी नहीं कर रहे हैं। इसको लेकर किसान विरोध जता रहे हंै। किसानों का कहना है सीसीआई अधिकारी हाथ से कपास में नमी का आंकलन कर रहे हैं। जबकि इसके लिए मशीन का उपयोग किया जाना चाहिए। इस कारण किसानों को कपास का जो भाव मिलना चाहिए वह नहीं मिल रहा है। अंजड़ मंडी में पिछले एक सप्ताह से चल रही गड़बड़ी की हकीकत जानने मंगलवार को भास्कर टीम मंडी पहुंची। यहां पर किसानों ने लाइन से बैलगाड़ी और वाहन खड़े किए हुए थे और नीलामी चल रही थी। सीसीआई खरीदी करने वाले अधिकारियों के साथ एक व्यक्ति फावड़ा लेकर चल रहा था। जो वाहन के बीच से कपास हटाने का काम कर रहा था। इसके पीछे चल रहे अधिकारी मशीन से कपास में नमी जांच कर भाव लगा रहे थे। इनके साथ कुछ ऐसे लोग थे जो किसान नहीं है, लेकिन नीलामी के दौरान किसानों को समझाइश दे रहे थे। जो गलत है। किसानों ने मांग की सीसीआई खरीदी के दौरान केवल अधिकारी रहना चाहिए।

कपास दबाकर रखेंगे तो नमी आएगी ही - किसान
मंडी में कपास लेकर आने वाले किसानों ने बताया की मंडी में एक दिन पहले आना पड़ता है। कपास को वाहन में दवाकर भरते है। नीलामी में ज्यादा समय होने पर इसमें भीतर भाव बनने लगती है और कपास में नमी आ जाती है। जिसे सीसीआई ज्यादा नमी बताकर खरीदने से मना कर देती है। यदि कपास को खुला कर दिया जाए तो बिल्कुल भी नमी नहीं मिलेगी।

^नियमानुसार कपास की खरीदी की जा रही है। किसी का माल खराब है तो नहीं ले सकते। हाथ से ही पता लग ज्यादा है कि कपास में कितनी नमी है। माउसचर मीटर की बजाय हाथ देखकर भी अंदाजा लगा सकते है। माल सूखा रहेगा तो फावड़ा लगाने के बाद भी सूखा रहेगा। -शरद मस्के, केंद्र प्रभारी सीसीआई अंजड़। ^मंडी में भीड़भाड़ ज्यादा है। दोनों पक्षों से बात की है और अब बढ़िया काम चल रहा है। खरीदी के दौरान किसी तरह का कोई भेदभाव नहीं किया जा रहा है। हम तो किसान की सहायता के लिए बैठे है। नियम में जो है। उसके अनुसार ही खरीदी की जा रही है। -अभयसिंह ओहरिया, एसडीएम राजपुर।

