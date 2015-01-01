पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:4 दिन से छाए बादल, कम होने लगा चक्रवात का असर

बुरहानपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • 9 बजे तक कोहरे से ढंकी रही ताप्ती , 10.30 बजे धूप खिलते ही पारा 3 डिग्री बढ़ा

ऊपरी हवा के चक्रवात का असर कम होते ही पिछले चार दिन से जमे बादल मंगलवार को छंट गए। अगले दो दिन में ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवात खत्म हो जाएगा। इसके बाद 15 दिन में ठंड तेजी से बढ़ेगी। उधर मंगलवार सुबह9 बजे तक घना कोहरा छाया रहा। ताप्ती नदी पूरी तरह कोहरे से ढंकी रही।

अरब सागर से आ रही ऊपरी हवा के चक्रवात से निमाड़ सहित पूरे जिले में चार दिन पहले मावठा गिरा। इसके बाद से लगातार बादल छाए रहे। मंगलवार सुबह भी हल्के बादल रहे। सोमवार रात से चक्रवात का असर कम होने लगा है। मंगलवार सुबह छाए घने कोहरे से ताप्ती नदी सहित किनारे के सभी क्षेत्र ढंके रहे। सिंधीबस्ती, प्रगति नगर सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में भी कोहरा छाया रहा।

दृश्यता इतनी कम थी कि वाहन चालकों को हेडलाइट जलाकर गुजरना पड़ा। सुबह करीब 10.30 बजे धूप खिली। तीन दिन से चल रही ठंड हवा भी कम हो गई।

रात का तापमान एक डिग्री बढ़ा: मंगलवार को दिन के तापमान में 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस की बढ़ोतरी हुई। वहीं रात का तापमान भी एक डिग्री सेल्सियस बढ़ गया।सोमवार को दिन का तापमान 25 और रात का तापमान 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था। मंगलवार को दिन का तापमान 28 और रात का तापमान 19 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

दो दिन बाद तेजी से आएगी तापमान में गिरावट : मौसम वैज्ञानिक गुरुदत्त मिश्रा के अनुसार अरब सागर से आ रहे ऊपरी हवा के चक्रवात का असर अब कम हो रहा है। अगले दो दिन बाद तापमान में तेजी से गिरावट आएगी।

