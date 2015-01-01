पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बदलता मौसम:बादल छाने से सुबह उमस बढ़ी, शाम को ठंडी हवा चली

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मौसम विभाग ने कहा- 14 दिसंबर तक सिस्टम का प्रभाव रहेगा, इसलिए ठंड का असर नहीं

बदलते मौसम ने लोगों को दिक्कत में बढ़ा दी है। ठंड शुरू होने के दिनों में शुक्रवार सुबह बादल छाने से उमस बढ़ गई लेकिन दोपहर बाद इसका असर कम हो गया और ठंडी हवा चलने लगी। वहीं रात 8 बजे के बाद शहर के कुछ हिस्सों में हल्की बूंदाबांदी हुई। अधिकतम तापमान में 4 डिग्री की गिरावट आई। मौसम विभाग की मानें तो 14 दिसंबर तक सिस्टम के असर के कारण मौसम ऐसा ही रहेगा।

अरब सागर में बने कम दबाव के क्षेत्र और हरियाणा में ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवात बना हुआ है। यहां से आ रही आद्रता के कारण बादल बन रहे हैं। प्रदेश के कुछ जिलों में बारिश भी हुई है। मौसम विभाग ने बुरहानपुर जिले में भी बारिश होने की संभावना जताई है। हालांकि अभी तक जिले में कहीं भी बारिश नहीं हुई है। बादल छाने से अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट जरूर आई है। जिले का तापमान 4 डिग्री कम हो गया है। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 28 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान एक डिग्री बढ़कर 18 तक पहुंच गया।

सर्दी-बुखार होने का डर
जिले में लगातार मौसम बदल रहा है। मौसम की यह अस्थिरता स्वास्थ्य के लिए ठीक नहीं है। इससे वायरल फीवर, सर्दी-खांसी होने का डर है। डॉक्टरों की मानें तो कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच यह मौसम काफी खतरे का है। स्वास्थ्य खराब होने पर चिकित्सकीय उपचार और सलाह जरूरी है। ठंड बढ़ने या बारिश होने पर गर्म कपड़ों का उपयोग करें। इससे स्वास्थ्य खराब नहीं होगा।

रात में कम रहेगा ठंड का असर
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अरब सागर में कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बना है। वहीं हरियाणा में ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवात सक्रिय है। इन दोनों कारणों से नमी आ रही है और बादल बन रहे हैं। इसके असर से हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना है। दिन का तापमान जरूर कम होगा लेकिन रात के तापमान में फिलहाल गिरावट नहीं आएगी। बादल साफ होने के बाद ही ठंड का असर बढ़ेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें