दौरा:सीएम का 23 को खकनार आना तय, लोकार्पण भी करेंगे

सिरपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चार बार निरस्त होने के बाद जारी हुआ दौरा कार्यक्रम, कलेक्टर और एसपी ने देखा कार्यक्रम स्थल

नेपानगर उपचुनाव के पहले 23 सितंबर को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान खकनार आ रहे हैं। यहां आमसभा लेने के साथ ही वे नेपानगर विधानसभा के करोड़ों रुपए के विकास कार्यों का भूमिपूजन और लोकार्पण भी करेंगे। सीएम के दौरे से पहले सोमवार को एसपी और कलेक्टर ने खकनार पहुंचकर व्यवस्थाएं देखी।

उपचुनाव से पहले खकनार में मुख्यमंत्री के आने का कार्यक्रम चार बार निरस्त हो चुका है। लगातार कार्यक्रम निरस्त होने के पीछे कार्यकर्ताओं में असंतोष और गुस्सा भी बताया जा रहा है। इसे नियंत्रित करने के लिए दो सप्ताह से भाजपा के बड़े नेता जमीनी स्तर पर कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन में भाजपा और शिवराजसिंह चौहान को विजयी बनाने के लिए काम करने का संदेश दे रहे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान बुधवार को पुनासा से निकलकर हेलीकॉप्टर से दोपहर 3.50 बजे खकनार पहुंचेंगे। यहां आमसभा और भूमिपूजन-लोकार्पण के बाद शाम 5.20 बजे इंदौर रवाना होंगे।

तैयारी : उत्कृष्ट स्कूल में बनाया मंच, कार्यक्रम स्थल पर दो गेट रहेंगे

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान की सभा खकनार के उत्कृष्ट स्कूल में आयोजित की गई है। करीब दस दिन पहले से यहां पर तैयारी शुरू हो गई थी। परिसर में 30 बाय 60 का मंच और पंडाल बनाया गया है। इसके साथ ही यहां पर दो गेट बनाए गए हैं। एक गेट से वीआईपी और दूसरे गेट से आमजन सभा में शामिल हो सकेंगे। सोमवार दोपहर को कलेक्टर प्रवीण सिंह और एसपी राहुल कुमार लोढा यहां व्यवस्थाओं और सुरक्षा का जायजा लेने पहुंचे। दोनों अधिकारियों ने पूरे कार्यक्रम स्थल का निरीक्षण कर मंच पर व्यवस्थाएं देखी। मुख्यमंत्री की सुरक्षा में बनाई जाने वाली डी और इससे लोगों को दूर रखने के लिए की गई व्यवस्था पर चर्चा की।

और इधर... 214 गांवों में जल प्रदाय के लिए 129 करोड़ रुपए मंजूर

सीएम के आगमन से दो दिन पहले सांसद नंदकुमारसिंह चौहान ने जिले के 214 गांवों के लिए जल शक्ति मंत्रालय द्वारा 129 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत होने की जानकारी दी। इस कार्य का भूमिपूजन सीएम चौहान खकनार में करेंगे। रेस्ट हाउस में योजना की जानकारी देते हुए सांसद ने बताया जल शक्ति मंत्रालय ने जल जीवन अभियान में जिले के 214 गांवों को शामिल किया है। यहां पानी प्रदाय करने के लिए हर घर तक कनेक्शन दिया जाएगा। आने वाले कुछ वर्षों में लोगों की पानी संबंधी परेशानी दूर हो जाएगी। सांसद चौहान जल शक्ति मंत्रालय की स्टैंडिंग समिति के सदस्य भी हैं।

