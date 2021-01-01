पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना टीकाकरण:कलेक्टर और एसपी को फरवरी माह में लग सकते हैं टीके

बुरहानपुर14 घंटे पहले
  • अगले चरण की तैयारियां शुरू हुई, फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों में अब राजस्व और पुलिस का पंजीयन शुरू

कोरोना के खिलाफ अब अगले चरण की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है। फरवरी से नए चिह्नित फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को टीका लगाएंंगे। इसमें कलेक्टर से कोटवार और एसपी से होमगार्ड तक वैक्सीनेट होंगे। स्वास्थ्य संचालनालय ने कोविड-19 की रोकथाम के लिए अगला कदम बढ़ा दिया है। राजस्व और पुलिस प्रशासन से जुड़े अफसर-कर्मचारियों की जानकारी जुटाने का काम शुरू हुआ है। पिछले दो दिन में राजस्व के 500 से ज्यादा और पुलिस के 200 से ज्यादा नाम फिट हो चुके हैं। स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों की व्यस्तता के चलते संबंधित विभाग के ऑपरेटरों को प्रशिक्षित कर दिया है। जो अपने विभाग से संबंधी अफसर-कर्मचारियों का पंजीयन पोर्टल पर दर्ज कर रहे हैं। राजस्व में कलेक्टर से कोटवार और पुलिस विभाग में एसपी से होमगार्ड तक को टीका लगाएंगे। अगले दो दिन में राजस्व व पुलिस का पूरा डाटा अपलोड हो जाएगा। संभवतः फरवरी से उनका वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हो जाएगा। पहले चरण में 4 हजार से ज्यादा फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को वैक्सीनेशन के लिए चिह्नित किया था। शुरुआती सप्ताह में एक केंद्र होने से टीकाकरण की गति धीमी रही। दूसरे सप्ताह में 12 नए केंद्रों पर टीकाकरण शुरू किए हैं। जहां 1700 से ज्यादा अफसर-कर्मचारियों का टीकाकरण किया गया। दूसरे सप्ताह के टीकाकरण का आज आखिरी दिन है। शेष अफसर-कर्मचारियों काे आखिरी मौका 3 फरवरी को तीसरे सप्ताह का टीकाकरण 3 फरवरी से शुरू होगा। करीब 14 केंद्रों पर यह पहले चरण का अंतिम टीकाकरण होगा। इसमें उन अफसर-कर्मचारियों को बुलाया जाएगा, जो किसी कारण टीका लगवाने नहीं आए हैं। यह उनके लिए निःशुल्क टीकाकरण का आखिरी दिन भी मान सकते हैं। क्योंकि उसके बाद उन्हें सूची में शामिल नहीं करेंगे। इसके बाद भविष्य में उन्हें टीका खरीदकर लगवाना पड़ सकता है।

निंबोला में 71 कर्मचारियों ने लगवाया टीका

निंबोला | प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में शुक्रवार सुबह 9 से शाम 5 बजे तक कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए टीकाकरण किया गया। 71 कर्मचारियों को टीके लगाए गए। सेक्टर सुपरवाइजर योगीराज पाटेकर ने बताया 100 कर्मचारियों को टीके लगाना हैं लेकिन पहले दिन 70 फीसदी लक्ष्य पूरा हुआ हैं। शनिवार को बाकी को टीके लगाए जाएंगे। इनमें आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, आशा कार्यकर्ता, महिला स्वास्थ्यकर्मी, डॉक्टर और अन्य कर्मचारी शामिल हैं।

