चुनाव प्रचार:कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी का विरोध, चूना भट्‌टा क्षेत्र में प्रचार से रोका, वापस लौटाया

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
चूना भट्टा क्षेत्र में गुरुवार सुबह चुनाव प्रचार करने गए कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामकिसन पटेल और कार्यकर्ताओं को विरोध का सामना करना पड़ा। युवाओं और महिलाओं ने उन्हें जमकर लताड़ लगाई और खूब खरी-खोटी सुनाई। यहां तक कि उन्हें क्षेत्र में घुसने तक नहीं दिया गया। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामकिशन पटेल और कार्यकर्ता हाथ जोड़कर सभी को समझाते रहे और प्रचार करने के लिए कहते रहे लेकिन लोगों ने उनकी एक ना सुनी और उन्हें उल्टे पैर लौटना पड़ा। चूना भट्टा क्षेत्र में मूलभूत सुविधाओं को लेकर की गई अनदेखी से नाराज वार्डवासियों ने चुनाव के बहिष्कार की घोषणा की है। इसके पूर्व भी अपनी मांगों को लेकर वार्डवासियों ने धरना प्रदर्शन व रैली निकालकर शासन-प्रशासन और जनप्रतिनिधियों तक अपनी बात पहुंचाने का प्रयास किया था लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई। जिसका सारा गुस्सा अब वोट मांगने वालों पर निकल रहा है। यहां पूर्व में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को भी विरोध का सामना करना पड़ा था। गुरुवार सुबह प्रचार करने पहुंचे कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पटेल भी लोगों के गुस्से का भाजन बन गए।

