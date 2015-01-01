पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेपानगर उपचुनाव:14 टेबल पर 26 राउंड में होगी कंट्रोल यूनिट के मतों की गणना

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अन्य कमरे में पोस्टल बैलेट व 5 वीवीपैट की पर्चियों की गणना होगी

नेपानगर उपचुनाव की मतगणना 10 नवंबर को सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी। इसके लिए प्रशासनिक तैयारी चल रही है। मतगणना के लिए इस बार तीन कमरों में व्यवस्था की गई है। दो कमरों में कंट्रोल यूनिट के मतों की गणना के लिए सात-सात टेबल होगी। तीसरे कमरे में पोस्टल बैलेट और वीवीपैट के मत गिने जाएंगे। कोरोना के बीच इस बार प्रशासन निर्वाचन आयोग की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार काम कर रहा है। उपचुनाव की मतगणना 26 राउंड में पूरी होगी। 25 राउंड में सभी 14 टेबल पर कंट्रोल यूनिट के मत गिने जाएंगे। आखिरी राउंड में टेबल क्र. 1 और 2 पर मतों की गणना होगी। तीसरे कक्ष में सभी पोस्टल बैलेट और चिन्हित 5 वीवीपैट मशीनों की पर्चियां गिनकर कंट्रोल यूनिट के मतों से उनका सत्यापन होगा। शुक्रवार दोपहर कलेक्टर प्रवीण सिंह ने मतगणना स्थल पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज का निरीक्षण किया। सशस्त्र बल की निगरानी में कंट्रोल यूनिट रखी गई है।

पुख्ता रखें व्यवस्था व सुरक्षा, तय समय में करें काम
कलेक्टर ने मतगणना हॉल, टेबुलेशन कक्ष, पोस्टल बैलेट गणना कक्ष, बेरीकेडिंग, मीडिया कक्ष, चिकित्सा व्यवस्था, इंटरनेट व प्रवेश सहित अन्य व्यवस्थाएं देखी। अधिकारियों को सभी काम तय समय में पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए। मतगणना स्थल पर व्यवस्था के लिए डिप्टी कलेक्टर दीपक चौहान को प्रभारी अधिकारी बनाया गया है। मतगणना के लिए अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों के ड्यूटी आदेश भी जारी कर दिए गए हैं। इन सभी को मतगणना स्थल पर सुबह 6.30 बजे पहुंचना होगा। 9 नवंबर को मतगणना दलों का अंतिम प्रशिक्षण होगा।

