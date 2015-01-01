पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:दीपावली पर मिट्‌टी के दीपक और खिलौनों की मांग कम हुई, 60 प्रतिशत घटा उत्पादन

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चायना की लाइटिंग व रेडिमेड दीपक का उपयोग बढ़ा, मिट्‌टी के दीपक कम खरीद रहे लोग

दीपावली पर परंपरागत मिट्‌टी के दीपक, खिलौने और मिट्‌टी की लक्ष्मी प्रतिमा का उपयोग कम हो गया है। दीप पर्व से पहले कुम्हारों ने मिट्‌टी के दीपक और खिलौनों का निर्माण तो किया लेकिन पिछले वर्षों में उत्पादन 60 प्रतिशत तक घट गया है। कुम्हार कहते हैं यह हमारी परंपरा है, इसलिए निभा रहे हैं लेकिन इसमें अब पहले जैसा मुनाफा नहीं है। दीपावली रोशनी का पर्व है। परंपरानुसार लोग दीपावली के तीन दिन पहले से ही घरों में दीपक लगाना शुरू कर देते हैं। हालांकि पिछले कुछ वर्षों में मिट्टी के दीपक, खिलौने और माता लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा की मांग कम होने से कुम्हार परेशान हैं। इनका निर्माण भी आधे से कम हो गया है। एक दर्जन से ज्यादा कुम्हारों ने तो दीपक बनाना ही बंद कर दिया है। हालांकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में मिट्‌टी के दीपक और प्रतिमा की मांग अब भी है।

पुष्य नक्षत्र में सजा बाजार, आज शुभ मुहूर्त में होगी खरीदी
बुरहानपुर | शनिवार को पुष्य नक्षत्र पर खरीदारी के लिए बाजार सज गया है। सप्ताह भर पहले से ही लोग खरीदारी करने पहुंचने लगे हैं। शुक्रवार को बाजार में चहल-पहल बढ़ी। सराफा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सहित अन्य दुकानों पर व्यापारियों की तैयारियां पूरी हो चुकी है। आज सुबह से शुभ मुहूर्त में लोग खरीदारी सहित बुकिंग के लिए उमड़ेंगे।

हफ्तों लगते थे रंगाई और प्रतिमा सुखाने में
प्रतिमा बनाने वाली प्रतिभा प्रजापति ने बताया कुछ साल पहले तक दीपावली के एक महीने पहले से तैयारी करते थे। दीपक, खिलौने और मिट्‌टी की प्रतिमा बनाने और रंग लगाने में हफ्तों लग जाते थे लेकिन अब बाजार में इनकी मांग कम होने के कारण माल 40 प्रतिशत भी नहीं बनता है। अब बच्चे मिट्‌टी के खिलौनों से नहीं खेलते। पहले मिट्‌टी से चकिया, कढ़ाई, चूल्हा, परात, मटका, बाल्टी, गिलास, सिलबट्टा, चमचा, चकला-बेलन और छलनी सहित अन्य खिलौने बनाते थे। संजय प्रजापति ने बताया कि एक से डेढ़ दशक पहले तक मिट्‌टी से बने दीपक और माता लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा की मांग रहती थी। धनतेरस तक हम प्रतिमा बनाने का काम करते थे लेकिन अब वैसी स्थिति नहीं है।

