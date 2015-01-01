पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक्सिडेंट:चलते ट्रैक्टर से गिरा ड्राइवर; मौत, जिला मुख्यालय से 15 किलो मीटर दूर भोलाना के पास एक खेत में हुआ हादसा

बुरहानपुरएक घंटा पहले
जिला मुख्यालय से करीब 15 किलो मीटर दूर ग्राम भोलाना के पास एक खेत में कपास निकालते समय चलते रोटावेटर में कटने से एक ड्राइवर की मौत हो गई। बिरोदा निवासी सुभाष पिता विश्वनाथ पाटील (42) पेशे से ड्राइवर है। वह ललित पिता रामचंद्र महाजन का ट्रैक्टर चलाता था। शनिवार को वह भोलाना के पास खेत मालिक दशरथ महाजन के खेत पहुंचा। जहां ट्रैक्टर के पीछे रोटावेटर लगाकर कपास और मिट्टी अलग कर रहा था।

कुछ ही दूरी पर खेत मालिक अन्य काम में व्यस्त थे। सुबह करीब 11.30 बजे ट्रैक्टर का संतुलन बिगड़ा और ड्राइवर अचानक अपनी सीट से नीचे गिर पड़ा। ट्रैक्टर का पिछला पहिया ड्राइवर के ऊपर से गुजर गया। पीछे से रोटावेटर के लोहे के धारदार पत्तियों से कमर, पैर और पेट के पास का हिस्सा गहराई तक कट गया। चीखने की आवाज सुनकर दशरथ ट्रैक्टर देखने पहुंचा तो ड्राइवर खेत में पड़ा हुआ था।

कुछ दूरी तक ट्रैक्टर अपने आप चलता रहा। आस-पास के मजदूरों को बुलाकर ट्रैक्टर रोका और घायल ड्राइवर संतोष को उठाकर खेत से बाहर लाए। हालांकि कुछ ही देर बाद उसने दम तोड़ दिया। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव पीएम के लिए जिला अस्पताल लाए। लालबाग थाना पुलिस ने प्रारंभिक जांच में मर्ग कायम किया।

