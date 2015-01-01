पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुंडी भंडारा:एक माह में पूरा होगा लिफ्ट का काम, 3 साल बाद उतर सकेंगे

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • धीमी गति से काम होने से देरी, आखिरी चरण का काम बाकी, लिफ्ट खराब होने से नहीं पहुंच रहे थे पर्यटक

तीन साल बाद पर्यटक फिर से कुंडी भंडारे में जाकर चार शताब्दी पुरानी पेयजल संरचना को देख सकेंगे। लगभग एक माह में यहां कैप्सूल लिस्फ लगाने का काम पूरा हो जाएगा। जिसके बाद कुंडी भंडारे में उतारना आसान हो जाएगा। 3 साल से यह बंद है। दुनिया की एकमात्र जीवित भूमिगत जल संरचना कुंडी भंडारा को देखने के लिए 60 फीट नीचे उतरना होता है। नगर निगम करीब आठ लाख रुपए खर्च कर यहां कैप्सूल लिफ्ट लगवा रहा है। इसके वर्क ऑर्डर तो काफी पहले जारी हो गए थे, लेकिन लॉकडाउन के कारण देरी हुई। फिर अहमदाबाद से कैप्सूल लिफ्ट के ट्रांसपोर्टेशन में हुई देरी के कारण काम एक महिला ओर लेट हो हुआ। लेकिन अब यह तेजी से हो रहा है। कैप्सूल लिफ्ट लगने से इसकी सुरक्षा बढ़ जाएगी और यह पूरी तरह ऑटोमेटिक होगी। यानी बिजली से इसका संचालन किया जाएगा। इसके सारे उपकरण लग गए है। कैप्सूल लिफ्ट का आधा हिस्सा भी फिट हो गया है। अब इसका काच नुमा पारदर्शी कैप्सूल फिट किया जाएगा। जिसके बाद संचालन के लिए यह तैयार होगी। आसपास के पुराने स्ट्रक्चर को भी हटाकर इसे नया स्वरूप दिया जाना है।

धरोहर : 400 साल पुरानी है जल संरचना
400 साल पहले अकबर के शासनकाल में अब्दुल रहीम खान-ए-खाना बुरहानपुर के सूबेदार थे। 1612 में उन्हें इस भूमिगत जल भंडार का पता चला था। इसके बाद 1615 में उन्होंने कुंडी भंडारा का निर्माण कराकर पूरे शहर में पानी प्रदाय शुरू किया था। बुरहानपुर की तरह विश्व में सिर्फ ईरान में कुंडी भंडारा की तरह भूमिगत जल वितरण प्रणाली थी। लेकिन अब वह बंद पड़ी है। मुगलों का ईरान से नजदीकी रिश्ता रहा है, इसलिए यह प्रणाली वहीं से आयातित की गई।

लिफ्ट जर्जर होने के बाद लगाई थी रोक
कुंडी भंडारे में नगर निगम ने 15 साल पहले लिफ्ट लगवाई थी। यह किसी कंपनी की नहीं थी, बल्की एसेंबल कर बनाई थी। इसमें एक समय में दो लोग नीचे उतर सकते थे। ज्यादा समय होने और ठीक रखरखाव न होने से यह खस्ताहाल हो गई है। यहां दुर्घटना होने का भी डर था, इस कारण सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर इसे बंद कर दिया गया है। 15 साल पहले कुंडी भंडारे में उतरने के लिए बैलगाड़ी से संचालित होने वाली लिफ्ट काम करती थी।

