नेपानगर विधानसभा उपचुनाव:ईवीएम मशीन व मतदान दलों के वाहनों की होगी ट्रेकिंग

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • 169 वाहनों में जीपीएस लगाने का काम शुरू, दो दिन में हो जाएगा पूरा

नेपानगर विधानसभा उपचुनाव में ईवीएम मशीन और मतदान दलों के वाहनों की निगरानी जीपीएस से होगी। ताकि इन वाहनों की लोकेशन नियमित ली जा सके। यह व्यवस्था ईवीएम मशीनों और मतदान दलों की सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से की गई है। 169 वाहनों में जीपीएस ट्रैकर लगाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए कलेक्टर कार्यालय में कंट्रोल रूम बनाया है।
नेपानगर में 3 नवंबर को मतदान होता है। इसके लिए चुनाव सामग्री का वितरण 2 नवंबर की सुबह होगा। अल सुबह पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज में सामग्री बांटी जाएगी। स्ट्रांग रूम से कॉलेज तक ईवीएम मशीन लाने वाले सभी वाहनों में जीपीएस सिस्टम लगा रहेगा। इसके अलावा मतदान दलों को मतदान केंद्र तक पहुंचाने वाले वाहन, सेक्टर ऑफिसर के वाहन सहित अन्य वाहन जिनका उपयोग ईवीएम लाने और ले जाने में किया जाएगा, उन सभी में यह ट्रैकर सिस्टम लगा होगा। गुरुवार से वाहनों में जीपीएस सिस्टम लगाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। जीपीएस सिस्टम लगाने के साथ ही यह भी देखा गया कि यह सही काम कर रहे हैं या नहीं।
नियमित होगी ट्रेकिंग
लोक सेवा प्रबंधक मनोज शंखपाल ने बताया चुनाव कार्य में उपयोग होने वाले 169 वाहनों में जीपीएस लग रहा है। इनकी नियमित मॉनिटरिंग होगी। जीपीएस लगने से कर्मचारियों और ईवीएम की सुरक्षा बढ़ जाएगी। किसी वाहन में खराबी आने, मतदान दल को केंद्र ले जाते समय या वापस लाते समय यदि कोई वाहन ज्यादा देर कहीं रुकता है, तो कलेक्टर कार्यालय में बने कंट्रोल रूम से उसकी अपडेट ली जाएगी। मतदान को लेकर 2 नवंबर को मतदान दल रवाना होने से उनकी वापसी तक सतत मॉनिटरिंग जारी रहेगी।

