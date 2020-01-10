पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयान पर बवाल:रिश्वत देने के मामले में दर्ज होनी चाहिए एफआईआर

बुरहानपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • फार्म वापस लेने के लिए 10 लाख रु. देने के बयान पर कांग्रेस ने कास्डेकर को घेरा, कहा-
  • सांसद ने उनका व्यक्तिगत बयान बताते हुए अपने हाथ पीछे खींचे, पार्टी में ही अलग-थलग पड़ी कास्डेकर

पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव में फार्म वापस लेने के लिए रामकिशन पटेल को 10 लाख रुपए देने के बयान के बाद सुमित्रा कास्डेकर को कांग्रेस घेर रही है। कांग्रेस ने रिश्वत देने के आरोप में उन पर ही कार्रवाई करने की बात कही है। वहीं सांसद नंदकुमारसिंह चौहान ने इसे उनका व्यक्तिगत बयान बताकर हाथ पीछे खींच लिए हैं।

शनिवार शाम रगई में हुए कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन में भाजपा प्रत्याशी सुमित्रा कास्डेकर ने 2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव में रामकिशन पटेल को फार्म वापस लेने के लिए 10 लाख रुपए देने की बात कही थी। इसका वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद रामकिशन पटेल ने इसका खंडन किया था। कांग्रेस की ओर से भी इसको लेकर बयानबाजी तेज हो गई है। प्रवक्ता अजय उदासीन ने कहा इस मामले में चुनाव के समय रिश्वत देने के आरोप में पहले तो सुमित्रा कास्डेकर पर ही एफआईआर होना चाहिए। वे चुनाव के समय इतनी राशि कैसे लाईं।

रामकिशन पटेल पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता हैं और चुनाव के समय उनकी छवि बिगाड़ने का प्रयास हो रहा है। पूर्व विधायक रविंद्र महाजन ने कहा आरोप पूरी तरह गलत है। पिछले चुनाव में सुमित्रा कास्डेकर को जिताने के लिए पार्टी ने एक होकर काम किया। कार्यकर्ताओं ने चुनाव में चंदा जुटाकर उनके लिए प्रचार किया लेकिन उन्होंने पार्टी से धोखेबाजी कर पैसे के लालच में त्यागपत्र दिया है।

भाजपा के नेता कुछ भी बोलने को तैयार नहीं

भाजपा प्रत्याशी कास्डेकर के इस बयान के बाद वे पार्टी में भी अलग-थलग दिख रहीं हैं। किसी भी नेता ने इस बयान को लेकर न तो उनका समर्थन किया और न ही विरोध। सांसद नंदकुमारसिंह चौहान ने कहा यह उनका व्यक्तिगत बयान है। चुनाव के समय क्या हुआ, यह उन्हें नहीं पता। सांसद के अलावा भी इस बयान पर भाजपा के किसी बड़े नेता ने बोलने से इनकार कर दिया।

