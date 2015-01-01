पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घाघरला के ग्रामीण बोले:घाघरला जंगलः पुलिस के आने-जाने का रास्ता बंद

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यहीं बंदूक लेकर खुलेआम घूम रहे हमले के आरोपी

अतिक्रमणकारियों ने घाघरला के जंगल में पुलिस के आने-जाने का एकमात्र रास्ता भी बंद कर दिया है। 7 नवंबर को पुलिस, एसएफ और वनकर्मियों पर हमला कर उनकी बंदूकें छीनने के बाद इन्हें रिकवर करने के लिए पुलिस वाहन लेकर लगातार जंगल में सर्चिंग कर रही थी। लेकिन अब आखिरी रास्ता भी बंद कर दिए जाने से पुलिस जंगल में नहीं जा सकेगी। उधर ग्रामीणों का कहना है हमले के आरोपी खुलेआम घूम रहे हैं। बावजूद इसके पुलिस ने इन पर सिर्फ इनाम घोषित करने की औपचारिकता निभाई है।
जंगल में आने-जाने के आखिरी रास्ते पर भी अतिक्रमणकारियों ने जगह-जगह पेड़ काट कर पटक दिए हैं। दो दिन पहले पुलिस ने जंगल की झाड़ियों से एक थ्री नॉट थ्री रायफल, तीन कारतूस और एक अश्रुगैस गन बरामद की है। लेकिन वनकर्मियों से छीनी गई 12 बोर की बंदूक अब भी अतिक्रमणकारियों के पास है। पुलिस ने अब इसको लेकर पल्ला झाड़ लिया है, वहीं वन विभाग इसे रिकवर करने के लिए कोई प्रयास नहीं कर रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया 12 बोर की यही बंदूक लेकर अतिक्रमणकारी जंगल में घूम रहे हैं। लेकिन उनकी धरपकड़ नहीं की जा रही है। जबकि हम आरोपियों की पहचान भी करा चुके हैं। बावजूद इसके कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है।
डीएफओ ने माना बाहरी अतिक्रमणकारियों ने फिर जमाया डेरा
घाघरला के जंगल में अधिकांश बाहरी अतिक्रमणकारी डटे हैं। 7 नवंबर को हुई कार्रवाई के बाद ये दोबारा यहां लौट आए हैं। इसकी जानकारी वन विभाग को भी है। डीएफओ गौरव चौधरी भी यह बात स्वीकार रहे हैं कि यहां अधिकांश अतिक्रमणकारी बाहरी जिलों के हैं। इसलिए उनकी पहचान मुश्किल हो रही है। उन्होंने कहा अतिक्रमणकारी दोबारा अपने टपरों में लाैट आए हैं।

आरोपियों की तलाश जारी
^ जंगल में अधिकांश बाहरी अतिक्रमणकारी हैं। पुलिस 28 नामजद आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही है। अपने स्तर पर बंदूक वापस लाने के प्रयास कर रहे हैं।
-गौरव चौधरी, डीएफओ बुरहानपुर

