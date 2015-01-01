पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इच्छादेवी:पिछले दो साल में राज्य पर्यटन विभाग ने नहीं दिखाई रूचि, अब इच्छादेवी मंदिर ट्रस्ट ने शुरू की उद्यान बनाने की तैयारी

बुरहानपुरएक घंटा पहले
मेलघाट टाइगर रिजर्व से सटी हुई 200 फीट ऊंची मां इच्छादेवी मंदिर की पहाड़ी। यहां करीब चार हेक्टेयर यानी 12 एकड़ में उद्यान बनाया जाएगा। लॉकडाउन में 3 हजार से ज्यादा पौधे रोपकर इसकी शुरुआत की गई है। ये पौधे अब हरियाली की चुनर बन लहलहाने लगे हैं। इसी संकल्प के साथ पूरी पहाड़ी पर हर तरफ पेड़-पौधे संरक्षित किए जाएंगे।

सतपुड़ा पहाड़ी पर करीब 150 फीट ऊंचाई पर मां इच्छादेवी का मंदिर है। यहां से ऊपर करीब 50 फीट ऊंचाई पर 12 एकड़ चौड़ी चोटी है। अब तक यह जगह मवेशियों के लिए चारागाह की तरह रही। यहां अब ध्यान, अध्यात्म और मनोरंजन केंद्र प्रस्तावित है। शारदीय नवरात्रि के बाद पहाड़ी के सौंदर्यीकरण की विस्तार से रूपरेखा बनेगी।

कोरोना के बीच लॉकडाउन में जिले के सेवादारों ने एक संकल्प लिया कि महामारी रोकने और यहां का सौंदर्य बढ़ाकर माता को हरी चुनर ओढ़ाएंगे। इसके तहत शुरुआत में मंदिर ट्रस्ट ने पहाड़ी के तीनों ओर पौधे रोपे हैं। बारिश से पहले ट्रस्ट ने चोटी पर 1200 से ज्यादा पौधे रोपे। गांव के वसुध केयर ग्रुप के युवाओं ने बायीं ओर एक हजार पौधे लगाए। अखिल विश्व गायत्री परिवार की ओर से दायीं ओर तरूपुत्र के रूप में 551 पौधे रोपे गए।

मंदिर ट्रस्ट ने 200 फीट ऊंचाई पर मोटर पंप से पहुंचाया पानी
पहाड़ी पर चढ़ने के लिए फिलहाल कच्चा रास्ता है। कुछ जगह सीमेंट की बोरियों में मिट्‌टी भरकर सीढ़ियां बनाई गई हैं। मंदिर ट्रस्ट ने 200 फीट ऊंचाई पर मोटर पंप लगाकर पानी पहुंचाया है। तीनों संस्थाओं के करीब 50 से ज्यादा सेवादार पौधों की सिंचाई सहित अन्य देखरेख कर रहे हैं।

अध्यात्मिक और ध्यान केंद्र के साथ होगा मनोरंजन

मंदिर को मिले दान से उद्यान में ध्यान और अध्यात्मिक केंद्र बनाया जाएगा। बच्चे, बुजुर्ग व महिलाओं के मनोरंजन के लिए विविध संसाधन होंगे। उद्यान के रखरखाव के लिए ट्रस्ट लोगों से नाममात्र का शुल्क लेगा। ट्रस्ट सचिव महेश पातोंडीकर ने बताया नवरात्रि के बाद ट्रस्ट बैठक कर विचार-मंथन करेगा। इसमें सारी रूपरेखा तैयार कर उद्यान का डिजाइन तैयार करेंगे।

