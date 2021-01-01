पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मास्टर प्लान-2031:पलायन बढ़ने से 4 दशक में 60 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा घट गई जनसंख्या वृद्धि दर

बुरहानपुर12 घंटे पहले
  • नेपा मिल में उत्पादन नहीं, फैक्ट्रियां बंद होने से अन्य राज्यों में जा रहे लोग

पिछले चार दशक में जिले से लोगों का पलायन बढ़ा है। इस कारण जनसंख्या वृद्धि दर 60 फीसदी से ज्यादा घटी है। इसको ध्यान में रखकर नगर एवं ग्राम सुधार न्यास द्वारा 2031 का मास्टर प्लान प्रस्तावित है। इसमें कोई भी नया प्लान शामिल नहीं किया गया है। आपत्तियों के बाद इसमें बदलाव की संभावना है। चार दशक में जिले की बड़ी मिलें और फैक्ट्रियां हमेशा के लिए बंद हो चुकी हैं। सबसे बड़ी बहादरपुर सूत मिल खत्म हो चुकी है। एशिया की पहली कागज मिल नेपा लिमिटेड में पांच साल से उत्पादन बंद है। अधिकांश मजदूर पलायन कर गए हैं। 2 दशक में 6 से ज्यादा कपास जिनिंग फैक्ट्रियां बंद हुई हैं। कुछ महाराष्ट्र के मलकापुर शिफ्ट हुईं तो कुछ हमेशा के लिए बंद हो गईं। अभी 4-5 जिनिंग फैक्ट्रियां ही चल रहीं हैं। कपड़ा फैक्ट्रियां भी महाराष्ट्र में शिफ्ट हो रही हैं। कुछ उद्योगपति गुजरात में बस रहे हैं। इनके अलावा कई छोटे-बड़े उद्योग बंद हो गए हैं या पलायन कर गए हैं। ऐसे में लोगों का भी पलायन बढ़ा है। लॉकडाउन में करीब 4 हजार से ज्यादा लोग बुरहानपुर लौटे थे। ये वो लोग हैं जो हर साल पलायन करते हैं। कुछ अन्य राज्यों में बसने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। कई लोग परिवार सहित अन्य जगह बस चुके हैं।

परिक्षेत्रीकी योजना बनी न ‌‌िवकास प्राधिकारण
नगर पालिका निगम में परिक्षेत्रीय योजना नहीं बन पाई है। विकास प्राधिकरण भी बनाया जाना बाकी है। इस वजह से प्रस्तावित काम गति नहीं पकड़ पा रहे हैं।

यह भी है एक कारण
प्रदेश में शासन द्वारा कपड़ा फैक्ट्रियों को बिजली सहित अन्य सुविधाओं में रियायत नहीं दी जा रही है। पड़ोसी राज्य महाराष्ट्र में सुविधाएं मिलने से उद्योग वहां शिफ्ट हो रहे हैं। प्रदूषण बोर्ड, श्रम कानून सहित अन्य सख्तियों से भी उद्योगपतियों का जिले से मोह भंग हो रहा है।

ये प्रस्ताव हैं यथावत
{ हमीदपुरा में बायपास के पास बस स्टैंड उसी जगह प्रस्तावित है।
{ जिले की सीमाएं यथावत रखी गई हैं। कोई नया क्षेत्र नहीं जोड़ा गया है।
{ निवेश क्षेत्र 21 हैं। ये भी नहीं बदले हैं।
{ रोड वही प्रस्तावित रखे गए हैं। कुछ ही में काम हो पाया है।

यहां पर दिख रहा है असर

1991 में जनसंख्या 208321

2001 में जनसंख्या 250620​​​​​​​

2011 में जनसंख्या 282919​​​​​​​

परिवर्तन : कम पार्किंग एरिया
{रेलवे पार्किंग का एरिया कम कर दिया है। पहले तीन गुना ज्यादा था।
{ पहले जयसिंहपुरा के पास ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर बनना था। अब निंबोला के पास प्रस्तावित है।​​​​​​​

137 आपत्तियां : 28 सुझाव मिले, फरवरी के दूसरे सप्ताह से शुरु होगी सुनवाई
शहर विकास-2031 के लिए बने मास्टर प्लान के दावे-आपत्तियों का निराकरण फरवरी के दूसरे सप्ताह से शुरू होगा। इनके निराकरण के लिए बनी जिला स्तरीय समिति का पहला सम्मेलन शुक्रवार को हुआ। इसमें 137 आपत्तियों को 94 समूहों में बांटा गया। मास्टर प्लान के लिए 45 दिन में कुल 165 दावे-आपत्तियां मिली हैं। कलेक्टर प्रवीण सिंह ने कहा आपत्ति लगाने वाले हर व्यक्ति को सुनवाई का मौका दिया जाएगा। टीएनसी सहायक संचालक कविता नागर ने बताया मास्टर प्लान में शहर के भीतर और बाहरी विकास पर जोर दिया गया है। टीएनसी ने 22 केटेगरी के गैर प्रदूषणकारी उद्योगों को लगाने की अनुमति को भी सरल किया है। भारी वाहनों के लिए बायपास की सुविधा की है। इसको लेकर कुछ सुझाव और आपत्तियां हैं। रिंग रोड से लगी जमीनों का उपयोग भूमि स्वामी रहवासी, व्यावसायिक और कृषि के लिए उपयोग कर पाएंगे।​​​​​​​

^जिला उद्योग विभाग से बंद मिल की जानकारी, पिछले 4 दशकों की जनगणना सहित अन्य सर्वे के आधार पर प्लान बनाया है। इसमें नए प्रस्ताव नहीं हैं। पिछली बार भी यही प्रस्ताव थे। -कविता नागर, सहायक संचालक नगर एवं ग्राम सुधार न्यास ​​​​​​​

