लॉकडाउन की मंदी से उभरता कपड़ा उद्योग:कपड़े की वैरायटी के कारण देश में छायी मंदी के बीच भी बुरहानपुर के कपड़े की बढ़ी मांग

बुरहानपुर
शहर में पावरलूम पर तैयार होने वाले कपड़े की जीनिंग व प्रोसेसिंग के लिए 40 से ज्यादा इंडस्ट्रीज हैं।

कोरोना महामारी और लॉकडाउन के कारण देशभर के उद्योगों में छाई मंदी के बीच बुरहानपुर का कपड़ा उद्योग अपनी वैरायटी के कारण संभला हुआ है। यहां कपड़े की इतनी वैरायटी है कि देशभर में इसकी मांग है। वहीं उद्योगों में काम करने वाले मजदूर स्थानीय होने से भी उत्पादन में कोई कमी नहीं हुई है। बड़े शहरों से मजूदरों के पलायन के बाद मांग बढ़ने पर बुरहानपुर के कपड़ा उद्योग को संभलने का मौका मिला है।

शहर में पावरलूम पर तैयार होने वाले कपड़े की जीनिंग और प्रोसेसिंग के लिए 40 से ज्यादा इंडस्ट्रीज हैं। ये सभी विशेष तरह के कपड़े की वैरायटी तैयार करती है। इस कारण लॉकडाउन के बाद अलग-अलग कपड़े की डिमांड होने से फिलहाल इंडस्ट्री संभली हुई है। शादी-विवाह और स्कूल शुरू होने के बाद ड्रेस मटेरियल की मांग बढ़ने पर कपड़ा उद्योग में और जान आ जाएगी।

आम से लेकर खास लोगों की जरूरत का कपड़ा होता है तैयार
बुरहानपुर में शादी से लेकर कफन तक का कपड़ा तैयार होता है। आम आदमी की जरूरत से लेकर खास लोगों की जरूरत को पूरा करने वाला कपड़ा यहां बनता है। बुरहानपुर में रजाई, खोल, कफन, बैंडेज बनाने की कई तरह की क्वालिटी, रेग्जिन का लो और हाई क्वालिटी का कपड़ा, सलवार सूट, साड़ी, दुपट्टे का मटेरियल और पैकेजिंग में उपयोग होने वाला कपड़ा तैयार होता है। इस कपड़े की मांग पूरे सालभर रहती है। बड़े शहरों में उद्योग बंद होने से बुरहानपुर के कपड़े की मांग बढ़ी है।

दस हजार से ज्यादा मजदूर जुड़े हैं, सभी स्थानीय, इसलिए पलायन नहीं
बुरहानपुर के कपड़ा उद्योग में काम करने वाले मजदूर स्थानीय हैं। यहां बड़े शहरों की तरह मजदूरों के पलायन की स्थिति नहीं बनी थी। इसलिए जैसे ही उद्योगों को शुरू करने की मंजूरी मिली, जिनिंग-प्रोसेस इंडस्ट्रीज में उत्पादन पहले की तरह शुरू हो गया। इन इंडस्ट्रीज से 10 हजार से ज्यादा मजदूर जुड़े हैं। इनमें से छह हजार से ज्यादा मजदूर ऐसे हैं, जो नियमित इंडस्ट्रीज में काम करते हैं। इसके अलावा हम्माल, ट्रांसपोर्टर और सप्ताह में कुछ दिन काम करने वाले मजदूर भी हैं। कपड़े की क्वालिटी को देखने वाले विशेषज्ञ भी यहीं मौजूद हैं।

मांग में तेजी आते ही बढ़ेगा उत्पादन
फिलहाल कपड़ा बाजार में ड्रेस मटेरियल की मांग कम है। इसका उत्पादन भी बुरहानपुर में ज्यादा होता है। शादी-विवाह का सीजन शुरू होने और स्कूल खुलने का सभी इंतजार कर रहे हैं। क्योंकि इनके शुरू होने के बाद मांग में ज्यादा तेजी आएगी। मांग में तेजी आने से उद्योगों में उत्पादन भी बढ़ जाएगा।

बदलता ट्रेंड : इंटर लाइनिंग कैनवास की ज्यादा मांग
लॉकडाउन के बाद कपड़ा उद्योग में ट्रेड भी काफी बदला है। ज्यादा महंगे कपड़े के बजाय सस्ते कपड़े की मांग बढ़ी है लेकिन इस बदलते ट्रेड में भी इंटर लाइनिंग कैनवास कपड़े की मांग कम नहीं हुई है। इस कपड़े का बड़े शहराें में अलग-अलग इंडस्ट्रीज कच्चे माल के रूप में इस्तेमाल करती है। यह कपड़ा कॉलर कफ पट्‌टी, अस्तर, कपलिन और गारमेंट कपड़े के उपयोग में आता है। दिल्ली, कलकत्ता और जयपुर की बड़ी इंडस्ट्रीज में इसकी डिमांड ज्यादा है।

