खाद का काला कारोबार:जमरे ने खकनार व मोहम्मदपुरा के दो बड़े सप्लायर्स को बेची थी खाद, दोनों गोदाम सील, आज जब्त करेंगे

बुरहानपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • 1502 मीट्रिक टन खाद का घोटाला, 2.83 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक का हुआ घपला

मध्यप्रदेश विपणन संघ के चारों गोदामों के खाद में घोटाले की स्थिति अब स्पष्ट हो गई है। पूरे जिले में करीब 1502 मीट्रिक टन खाद का घोटाला सामने आया है। इसमें करीब 2.83 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का घपला हुआ है। 12 साल तक नेपानगर के बीड़ स्थित गोदाम में जमे प्रेमसिंह जमरे ने खकनार और मोहम्मदपुरा के दो बड़े सप्लायर्स को खाद बेची थी। मामला सामने आने के बाद नेपानगर थाना पुलिस ने इन सप्लायर्स के दो गोदाम सील कर दिए हैं। एक गोदाम खकनार और दूसरा मोहम्मदपुरा में है।

1.44 करोड़ के 729 मीट्रिक टन खाद घोटाले के आरोपी नेपानगर के तत्कालीन वरिष्ठ सहायक गोदाम प्रभारी प्रेमसिंह जमरे से पूछताछ में सामने आई हकीकत के बाद पुलिस ने कार्रवाई तेज कर दी है। पिछले दो दिन की पूछताछ में खाद घोटाले से जुड़े कुछ बड़े नाम सामने आए हैं। हालांकि पुलिस ने घोटाले से जुड़े खाद माफियाओं के नाम बताने से फिलहाल इनकार कर दिया है लेकिन यह जरूर बताया है दो दिन की पूछताछ में पुलिस ने खकनार और मोहम्मदपुरा क्षेत्र के दो बड़े निजी सप्लायर्स के गोदामों पर ताले लगा दिए हैं।

प्रेमसिंह से सख्ती से पूछताछ कर रही पुलिस
पुलिस शुक्रवार कुछ गोदामों से खाद बरामद करने पहुंचेगी। बरामदी के दौरान ही पुलिस इसका खुलासा करने वाली है। इसको लेकर गुरुवार देर रात तक पुलिस तैयारी में जुटी रही। नेपानगर थाना पुलिस प्रेमसिंह से और सख्ती से पूछताछ कर रही है। टीआई के अनुसार प्रेमसिंह ने घोटाला कर अधिकांश खाद निजी सप्लायर्स से सांठ-गांठ कर ब्लैक में बेच दिया है। कुछ समितियों के भी नाम सामने आए हैं। हालांकि अभी उसमें तफ्तीश चल रही है।

गोदामों में 1.39 करोड़ के 773 मीट्रिक टन खाद का घोटाला
बुरहानपुर के रेणुका मंडी, खंडवा रोड मंडी और मोहम्मदपुरा स्थित गोदाम में 773 मीट्रिक टन खाद कम मिला है। इसमें यूरिया, डीएपी सहित अन्य खाद शामिल है। इसका बाजार मूल्य करीब 1.39 करोड़ रु. आंका है।

गोदामों का चार्ज मिश्रा को सौंपा, खाद की करा रहे रि-स्टेंगिंग
बुरहानपुर में अमित मालवीय 2009 से गोदाम का प्रभार देख रहे थे। उनसे चार्ज वापस लेकर महेश प्रसाद मिश्रा को सौंप दिया गया है। चार्ज लेकर वे खाद की रि-स्टेंगिंग करा रहे हैं, उनके कार्यकाल में खाद की स्थिति स्पष्ट रहे।

हाईकोर्ट से 10 दिन का स्टे ले आए गोदाम प्रभारी
बुरहानपुर गोदाम प्रभारी अमित मालवीय हाईकोर्ट से 10 दिन का स्टे लेकर आए हैं। पहले उन्होंने सोसायटियों से मिलान के लिए एक महीने का समय लिया था। अफसरों के अनुसार उन्होंने 22 दिसंबर निरीक्षण के बाद 23 दिसंबर को रिट पिटीशन लगाई थी।

