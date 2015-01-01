पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलता मौसम:2013 के बाद गिरा मावठा, दिन का पारा 60 लुढ़का

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
दोपहर 1 बजे तक शहर में हल्का कोहरा नजर आया। दिनभर ठंड का अहसास रहा।
  • दिन में आर्द्रता 65 प्रतिशत तक रही, दोपहर 2 बजे से शुरू हुई बारिश, ठंडी हवा चलने से बढ़ी ठिठुरन

बुरहानपुर में सात साल बाद अब दिसंबर में मावठा गिरा है। जिलेभर में दोपहर से शाम तक रिमझिम बारिश होती रही। ऐसे में दिन का 6 डिग्री और रात का 1 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान लुढ़का। इससे गेहूं फसल काे तो फायदा मिलेगा। लेकिन चने में नुकसान की संभावना है।

शुक्रवार रात से बुरहानपुर सहित आसपास क्षेत्रों में बादल छाए। जिले के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में हल्की बूंदाबांदी हुई तो ठंडी हवा चलने से मौसम में नमी बढ़ने लगी। शनिवार सुबह से कुछ हिस्से कोहरे से ढंक गए। इससे नमी करीब 65 प्रतिशत तक दर्ज की गई। दोपहर 1 बजे से रिमझिम बारिश शुरू हुई, जो दोपहर 3 बजे से तेज हो गई। शाम करीब 6 बजे तक यह दौर चला।

लोग घरों से बरसाती और गर्म कपड़े पहनकर निकले। दिनभर हल्के कोहरे से सुबह 6 बजे जैसा माहौल रहा। कई जगह लोगों ने दिन में ही अलाव जलाए। नगर निगम की ओर से बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन जैसे स्थानों पर अलाव के कोई इंतजाम नहीं किए।

दिन का तापमान लुढ़ककर 22 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच गया, जबकि रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 17 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया है। शुक्रवार को दिन का अधिकतम 28 और रात का न्यूनतम 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। यानी दिन में 6 और रात का 1 डिग्री तापमान लुढ़का है।

2 दिन तक ऐसी ही रहेगी स्थिति
मौसम वैज्ञानिक गुरुदत्त मिश्रा- अरब सागर में एक सिस्टम बना हुआ है और राजस्थान के पास ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवात है। इससे मावठा गिर रहा है। सिस्टम और चक्रवात का प्रभाव रविवार को भी रहेगा। इसके बाद धीरे-धीरे मौसम साफ होगा। सुबह के समय घना कोहरा छाने की संभावना है। अगले दो दिन ऐसी स्थिति रहने की संभावना है। सुबह के समय घना कोहरा छा सकता है। ऐसे में ठंड और बढ़ जाएगी।

बारिश में भीगने से बचें
अचानक बदले मौसम से सर्दी, खांसी सहित अन्य मरीज आने से कोरोना संक्रमण का प्रभाव बढ़ जाएगा। तापमान कम होने से संक्रमण तेजी से फैल सकता है। अभी बारिश में भीगने से बचना चाहिए। बाहर निकलते समय गर्म कपड़े जरूर पहनें। -डॉ. शकील अहमद खान, सिविल सर्जन

ऐसे जानिए... मावठे का फसलों पर क्या होगा असर
यह मावठा आमजन के स्वास्थ्य के लिए नुकसानदायक है लेकिन रबी सीजन के लिए यह बहुत फायदे मंद साबित होगा। इसमें गेहूं, मक्का सहित अन्य फसल छोड़ चने को नुकसान की संभावना है। कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. अजीतसिंह कहते हैं रबी सीजन में इस मावठे से चना फसल में इल्ली का प्रकोप बढ़ सकता है। यदि फसल पर इल्ली नजर आए तो वह कीटनाशक का उपयोग कर सकते हैं।

तापमान गिरने से संक्रमण का डर बना रहेगा, किसान सावधानी बरतें। नियमित खेतों का निरीक्षण करते रहें। गेहूं में अभी फल्ली-दाना नहीं आया है, इससे बारिश का कोई दुष्प्रभाव नहीं होगा। मूंग में भी फल्ली बन गई है। यदि फूल की स्थिति होती तो उसके झड़ने का डर होता है।

जानिए... ऐसा मावठा पहले कब-कब गिरा
सात साल पहले वर्ष 2013 में बुरहानपुर में मावठा बरसा था। तब पूरे जिले में करीब एक मिलीमीटर बारिश दर्ज की गई थी। इससे पहले 2009 में 1.17 मिलीमीटर बारिश दर्ज की गई थी। अब इस साल दिसंबर में साल का पहला मावठा गिरा है। इस साल करीब डेढ़ मिलीमीटर से ज्यादा बारिश दर्ज की गई है।

