कोरोना संक्रमण:पति के संक्रमित होने के बाद आइसोलेट नहीं हुईं विधायक, उनकी भी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई

बुरहानपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चार दिन पहले मुख्यमंत्री, राज्यसभा सांसद सिंधिया और प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सहित भाजपा के तमाम बड़े नेताओं से मिलीं हैं विधायक, भोपाल के सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज में जांच रिपोर्ट आई पॉजिटिव

नेपानगर विधायक सुमित्रा कास्डेकर की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। उनके पति 21 नवंबर को संक्रमित हुए थे। लेकिन इसके बाद भी विधायक आइसोलेट नहीं हुईं। 20 नवंबर को वे भोपाल में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान से मिलीं थीं।पति के संक्रमित होने के बाद भी वे भाजपा के तमाम बड़े नेताओं से मिलतीं रहीं। ऐसे में उनके भी संक्रमित होने का खतरा बढ़ गया है। विधायक के पति पशु चिकित्सक डॉ. राजेश कास्डेकर की तबीयत दीपावली के पहले से खराब थी। इसके बावजूद वे विधायक के साथ भोपाल गए। 20 तारीख को मुख्यमंत्री से मिलने के दूसरे दिन 21 नवंबर को राजेश की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई और उन्हें भोपाल के चिरायु अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया। उनके साथ गए लोगों को कम से कम 10 दिन के लिए आइसोलेट होना था, लेकिन किसी ने नियम का पालन नहीं किया। विधायक कास्डेकर 21 नवंबर के बाद भी भाजपा के बड़े नेताओं से मुलाकात करतीं रहीं। अब वे भी संक्रमित पाई गईं हैं। उन्हें सोमवार को सर्दी-खांसी हुई थी। इस पर उनका सैंपल जांच के लिए भोपाल के सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजा गया था। मंगलवार शाम को आई रिपोर्ट में वे पॉजिटिव पाई गईं। उन्हें निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है।

डाॅक्टर की पत्नी सहित 55 व 60 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव
जिले में 3 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। इनमें डॉ. रमेश कापड़िया की पत्नी भी हैं। शनि मंदिर के पास रहने वाले 55 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। वे इलाज कराने डॉ. कापड़िया के अस्पताल गए थे। हालांकि डॉ. कापड़िया की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। वहीं शाह बाजार निवासी 60 वर्षीय वृद्ध की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। दो संक्रमितों का मुंबई में इलाज चल रहा है।
यह हैं कोरोना के नियम : परिवार को 10 दिन करते हैं क्वारेंटाइन
कोविड केयर सेंटर प्रभारी डॉ. गौरव थावानी ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिलने के बाद उसे 14 दिन के लिए क्वारेंटाइन किया जाता है। परिवार को 10 दिन के लिए क्वारेंटाइन करने का नियम है। परिवार की जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आती है, फिर भी परिवार को सावधानी और सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से कम से कम 10 दिन के लिए आइसोलेट होना चाहिए।

ऐसे जानें... चार दिन में विधायक की कांटेक्ट हिस्ट्री
20 नवंबर को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान।
22 नवंबर को प्रभात झा, भाजयुमो प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अभिलाष पांडे, प्रदेशाध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा, राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया।
23 नवंबर को भाजपा संगठन महामंत्री सुहास भगत।
इस दौरान उनके साथ जिलाध्यक्ष मनोज लधवे, जिला पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष राजू शिवहरे, नेपानगर नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष राजेश चौहान भी थे।
पति की तबीयत खराब होने पर भी विधायक उनके सहित सचिन मंडलकर और जितेंद्र प्रजापति सहित अन्य नेताओं के साथ भोपाल गईं थीं।

