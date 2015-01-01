पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:आग के अधिकांश कॉल झूठे, मौके पर परेशान हो रहे कर्मी

बुरहानपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • फायर के 101 नंबर पर रोजाना आ रहे 100 से ज्यादा डायवर्ट कॉल, इनमें अाठ से दस सूचनाएं ही सही

नगरपालिक निगम के फायर विभाग में कर्मचारी पुराने टेलीफोन के नेटवर्क में गड़बड़ी और शरारती तत्वों की गलत सूचनाओं से परेशान हैं। आगजनी के अधिकांश कॉल झूठे साबित हो रहे हैं। कर्मचारी फायर फायटर लेकर मौके पर पहुंच रहे हैं लेकिन सूचना गलत होने पर परेशान हो रहे हैं। ऐसे में रोजाना 200 से 250 रुपए का डीजल बेवजह खप रहा है। नगर निगम कार्यालय के फायर विभाग में पुराना टेलीफोन लगा है। यहां फायर के 101 नंबर पर 24 घंटे कॉल आते रहते हैं। कर्मचारियों के अनुसार रोजाना 100 से ज्यादा डायवर्ट कॉल आते हैं। सिर्फ 8 से 10 ही सूचनाएं सही होती हैं। ऐसे में रोजाना दो लीटर डीजल जल रहा है। रविवार दोपहर 12.30 बजे फायर विभाग में कॉल आया। फोन करने वाले ने खुद को सूबेदार बताया और बोला शिकारपुरा थाने से बोल रहा हूं। रेणुका पुलिस लाइन के पास आग लग गई है। इस पर दमकल लेकर कर्मचारी मौके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस लाइन सहित आसपास के लोगों से पूछताछ की लेकिन कहीं भी आग नहीं लगी थी।

24 ड्राइवर-कंडक्टर की ड्यूटी, प्रत्येक शिफ्ट में 2-3 ही रहते हैं
फायर विभाग में तीन शिफ्ट में कुल 12 ड्राइवर और 12 कंडक्टर नियुक्त हैं। एक शिफ्ट में दो ड्राइवर और दो कंडक्टर की ड्यूटी रहती है। कुछ अफसरों के वाहन चला रहे हैं। एक शिफ्ट में कभी दो तो कभी तीन ही कर्मचारी रहते हैं। पहली शिफ्ट सुबह 6 से दोपहर 2, दूसरी रात 10 और तीसरी सुबह 6 बजे तक रहती है।

ड्राइवर-कंडक्टर बोले- दिन में आठ से दस बार बनते हैं बेवकूफ
कर्मचारियों ने कुछ लोगों की मदद से शिकारपुरा थाना टीआई आरके दुबे से संपर्क किया। थाने से जवाब मिला पुलिस लाइन लालबाग थाना क्षेत्र में है। यहां से आग लगने की कोई सूचना नहीं दी। ड्राइवर अशोक महाजन और कंडक्टर महेंद्र कसोदे बोले भैया यह हमारा रोज का काम है। दिन में 8 से 10 बार हम इसी तरह बेवकूफ बनते हैं। क्या करें। टेलीफोन पर स्क्रीन नहीं है। इस कारण सूचना देने वाले का नंबर नहीं देख पाते। सैकड़ों डायवर्ट कॉल आती हैं। कई बार दो लोगों की बातें सुनाई देती है। रविवार सुबह लेखा शाखा में बसंत पाटील को नए टेलीफाेन के लिए आवेदन दिया। जरूरत पड़ने पर गलत सूचना पर नंबर रि-डायल कर सकेंगे। इससे ऐसी हरकतें कम होंगी।

