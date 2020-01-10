पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:विधायक के भतीजे की गुंडागर्दी; केबल संचालक के साथ मिलकर युवक को पीटा, केस दर्ज

बुरहानपुर13 घंटे पहले
मारपीट की घटना के बाद शिकायत करने थाने पहुंचे परिजन।
  • काउंटर केस दर्ज कराने के लिए आधी रात तक थाने में लगी रही भीड़, विधायक के पहुंचने के बाद प्रकरण दर्ज हुआ

सड़क पर बाइक को कट मारने की बात पर हुए मामूली विवाद को लेकर रविवार रात जमकर हंगामा हुआ। लालबाग रोड पर विधायक ठाकुर सुरेंद्रसिंह के भतीजे, पूर्व शराब ठेकेदार राजेश ठाकुर व केबल संचालक मनोज शर्मा ने बाइक सवार युवक से मारपीट की। युवक की शिकायत पर पहले पुलिस ने राजेश ठाकुर, उनके बेटे और मनोज शर्मा के खिलाफ बलवे की धाराओं में प्रकरण दर्ज किया। बाद में काउंटर केस दर्ज करने के लिए आधी रात तक थाने में भीड़ लगी रही। विधायक ठाकुर सुरेंद्रसिंह के आने पर पुलिस ने काउंटर केस दर्ज किया। विवाद लालबाग रोड पर कार से कट मारने की बात पर शुरू हुआ था।

युवक पीयूष तापड़िया ने थाने में की शिकायत में बताया कि रविवार शाम बाइक से लालबाग जाते समय कार सवार ने उन्हें कट मारी। कार में सवार राजेश ठाकुर का बेटा मुझे गालियां देने लगा। मैं वहां से निकलकर तुलसी मॉल पहुंचा। वह कार लेकर वहां आया और मुझसे विवाद करने लगा। उसने फोन कर अपने साथियों को बुला लिया। इसके बाद उसके पिता राजेश ठाकुर, मनोज शर्मा, अनिवेश चौहान, सुमित और अन्य दो-तीन लोगों ने बेसबॉल के बैट और डंडे से मेरे साथ मारपीट की। मुझे बुरी तरह पीटा और वहीं छोड़कर चले गए।

पूरी घटना मेरे दोस्त सत्यम ने देखी। उसने बीचबचाव करने का प्रयास किया तो उसे भी मारने की धमकी दी। मारपीट के बाद पीयूष लालबाग थाने पहुंचा। वह टेक्सटाइल मैनेजर का बेटा है। उसकी ओर से टेक्सटाइल संचालक और अन्य लोग भी थाने में प्रकरण दर्ज कराने पहुंच गए। शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने राजेश ठाकुर व उनके बेटे सहित मनोज शर्मा, अनिवेश चौहान, सुमित व अन्य 2-3 लोगों पर धारा 147, 148, 149, 294, 323 व 506 के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज किया।

काउंटर केस दर्ज कराने को लेकर थाने में एक घंटे तक चला विवाद

पीयूष द्वारा एफआईआर कराने के बाद दूसरा पक्ष भी काउंटर केस दर्ज कराने थाने पहुंचा। प्रकरण दर्ज कराने को लेकर एक घंटे तक विवाद चलता रहा। प्रकरण दर्ज नहीं होने पर विधायक ठाकुर सुरेंद्रसिंह भी रात में लालबाग थाने पहुंचे। करीब आधे घंटे तक टीआई से चर्चा करने के बाद मनोज शर्मा की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने पीयूष नवल, यश और अन्य दो-तीन युवकों पर उन्हीं धाराओं में प्रकरण दर्ज किया है।

