निर्णय:बगैर हंगामे के विशेष सम्मेलन में जल उपभोक्ता कर को ‘ना’, संपत्ति कर के लिए परिषद की ‘हां’

बुरहानपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आधे से ज्यादा पाषर्दों का अभिमत विस्थापितों पर आर्थिक बोझ ना डाला जाए, प्लाट व भवन पर सर्वानुमति

नगर परिषद का विशेष सम्मेलन बुधवार को सौहार्दपूर्ण माहौल में हुआ। संभवतः नप के इतिहास में पहली बार कोई बैठक बिना हंगामे के सहमति और असहमति से हुई। इसका कारण बैठक में एसडीएम डॉ. परीक्षित झाड़े की उपस्थिति माना जा रहा है। विशेष सम्मेलन में पुनर्वास हरसूद के वार्ड क्रमांक 1 से 7 व 15 के रहवासियों पर जल उपभोक्ता कर आरोपित करने पर मौजूद आधे से ज्यादा पार्षदों ने “ना” कहा। जबकि पूरी परिषद ने विस्थापितों के प्लाट व भवन पर संपत्ति कर के लिए “हां” कह दिया। साथ ही एनएचडीसी से मूलभूत सुविधाओं का संचालन मार्च 2021 तक पूर्ववत मेन पॉवर एजेंसी कराए जाने पर सहमति दी। लेकिन आगामी वित्त वर्ष के लिए नगरीय प्रशासन दर पर कार्य कराए जाने की भी बात कही। इस अवसर पर नप अध्यक्ष पुष्पा पटेल, उपाध्यक्ष फरीद खान, विधायक प्रतिनिधि रामनिवास पटेल, सांसद प्रतिनिधि रमेश अग्रवाल, कांग्रेस पार्षद तृप्ति महेंद्र सिंह ठाकुर, नेहा चरणजीत सिंह ठाकुर, भाजपा पार्षद मुकेश बोरासी, माखनलाल मालवीय, ब्रजमोहन चौहान, हरिराम छलोत्रे, उमा चंद्रवंशी, सीएमओ मिलन पटेल, उप यंत्री आरएस मोरया उपस्थित थे।

3 मुद्दे 50 मिनट में विशेष सम्मेलन... अतिक्रमित मकानों से वसूली की सहमति

आम तौर पर नगर परिषद की साधारण सभा व विशेष बैठक में सामने आने वाले हंगामे के नजारे से अलग माहौल में प्रारंभ हुए विशेष सम्मेलन में “ टू द पॉइंट “ चर्चा हुई। सबसे पहले सीएमओ पटेल ने विशेष सम्मेलन का एजेंडा पढ़कर सुनाया। इसमें पुनर्वास हरसूद के एनएचडीसी से हैंड ओवर लिए गए आठ वार्डों के नागरिकों पर जल कर अधिरोपित करने पर चर्चा हुई। वार्ड क्रमांक 1,2,3,4,5,7 तथा 15 के पार्षदाें ने एक सुर में इसका विरोध किया। उसके पीछे विस्थापन के समय करो से राहत का हवाला दिया गया। चर्चा में अवैध भवन व अतिक्रमित मकानों से जल उपभोक्ता कर वसूली पर सहमति भी दी गई। इस दौरान सांसद प्रतिनिधि व कुछ पार्षदाें ने हैंड ओवर का मुद्दा उछालने का प्रयास किया लेकिन एसडीएम के हस्तक्षेप के बाद अगले बिंदु जिसमें पुनर्वास हरसूद के विभिन्न वार्डों में रिक्त भूखंड व उन पर निर्मित भवनों पर सम्पत्ति कर मांग पंजी में दर्ज करने का सदन में रखा गया। इसमें 50% भवन दर्ज ना होने की स्थिति में सम्पत्ति कर अधिरोपित करने पर परिषद ने सहमति प्रदान की। इसी तरह जल प्रदाय व्यवस्था व सिटी पार्क के प्रबंधन के लिए एनएचडीसी की तरह ठेके पर श्रमिक रखने पर चर्चा की गई। जिसमें वर्तमान में नए सिरे से प्रक्रिया अपनाने पर मूलभूत सुविधाओं का संचालन गड़बड़ाने के दृष्टिगत 6 माह के लिए पुरानी व्यवस्था अनुरूप कार्य कराने का निर्णय लिया गया।

गार्डन निर्माण के लिए 19 को साधारण सभा बैठक

विशेष सम्मेलन में विभिन्न वार्डों के प्रस्तावित विकास कार्यों के अलावा नपं के नए कार्यालय भवन व सरस्वती कुंड शिवालय पर गार्डन निर्माण की दर स्वीकृति के लिए 19 नवम्बर को साधारण सभा बैठक बुलाए जाने पर मौजूद सदस्यों ने सर्वानुमति प्रदान की।

... और इधर, सम्मेलन में कांग्रेस पार्षदों ने घेरा

हरसूद | नप के विशेष सम्मेलन के दौरान कांग्रेस की महिला पार्षद क्रमशः तृप्ति महेंद्र सिंह ठाकुर व नेहा चरणजीत सिंह ठाकुर ने आक्रामक रुख अपनाए रखा। सम्मेलन के दौरान तृप्ति ठाकुर ने नप प्रशासन द्वारा बिना परिषद सदस्याें से विचार किए विशेष सम्मेलन में विस्थापित परिवारों पर जल उपभोक्ता कर थोपने जैसे मुद्दों पर जम कर घेराबंदी की। वहीं नेहा ठाकुर ने सम्मेलन के आखिर में नप अध्यक्ष पुष्पा पटेल को ज्ञापन सौंपा। इसमें उन्होंने एनएचडीसी से हैंड ओवर की प्रक्रिया पर सवाल उठाते हुए पुनर्वास हरसूद के सम्पूर्ण विकास व मालिकाना हक मिल जाने तक करों से राहत की मांग की। भाजपा पार्षद मुकेश बोरासी ने तो यहां तक कह डाला कि विस्थापित परिवारों की सुध लेने कोई मंत्री विधायक नहीं आता। जिस पर नप उपाध्यक्ष फरीद खान ने आपत्ति लेते हुए कहा कि हरसूद के विस्थापित परिवारों को भूखंडों पर मालिकाना हक मंत्री विजय शाह के प्रयासों ने मिलने जा रहा है। इतने वर्षों से मूलभूत सुविधाएं प्रदेश सरकार की देन है। इसी तरह भाजपा पार्षद हरिराम छालोत्रे ने छनेरा में आबादी की भूमि पर पट्टे व नप ने प्लाट दर्ज किए जाने की मांग उठाई। उन्होंने कहा कि नप कर्मी आबादी भूमि नप ने दर्ज करने जे लिए परभारे खेल जमा रहे है। सीएमओ पटेल ने कहा कि ऐसा कोई मामला है तो आप शिकायत करे जांच कर आवश्यक कारवाई की जाएगी।​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

