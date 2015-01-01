पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:10 मीटर चौड़े रोड के लिए 3 साल बाद भी जमीन का हस्तांतरण नहीं

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • असीर-धुलकोट के बीच वन भूमि पर बनना है रोड
  • पूर्व में डीएफओ ने दी थी 6.50 मीटर पर निर्माण की अनुमति

तीन साल पहले बनना शुरू हुए असीर-धुलकोट-कालंका रोड के वन भूमि पर निर्माण की अनुमति को लेकर पेंच फंसा हुआ है। यहां पहले वन विभाग ने 6.50 मीटर चौड़े रोड की अनुमति दी थी, लेकिन लोनिवि सीसी रोड और साइड पटरी सहित 10 मीटर चौड़ा रोड बना रहा है।

तीन साल में भी सरकारी अमले ने भूमि हस्तांतरण की प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं की है। इस कारण एक साल से रोड का काम रुका हुआ है। रोड को लेकर नेपानगर उपचुनाव के दौरान सत्ताधारी और विपक्ष दोनों दलों के प्रत्याशियों को विरोध का सामना करना पड़ा था। लोगों ने चुनाव का बहिष्कार करने की चेतावनी भी दी थी।

38 किमी लंबे रोड का निर्माण 2017 में शुरू हुआ था। डेढ़ साल में इसका काम पूरा होना था। लेकिन वन भूमि पर रोड निर्माण को लेकर काम अटक गया। फरवरी 2020 में वन भूमि पर खुदाई के मामले में वन विभाग ने ठेकेदार की मशीनें और उपकरण जब्त कर निर्माण की अनुमति निरस्त कर दी थी।

इसके बाद यह स्थिति सामने आई कि रोड निर्माण के लिए वन भूमि पर 6.50 मीटर चौड़े रोड की अनुमति है। जबकि शुरू से ही लोक निर्माण विभाग ने यहां 10 मीटर चौड़े रोड की योजना बनाई है। 2020 की शुरुआत में वन विभाग की कार्रवाई से पहले तक लोक निर्माण विभाग ने दस मीटर चौड़े रोड के लिए भूमि हस्तांतरण को लेकर कोई प्रक्रिया नहीं की।

अब एक साल से रोड का निर्माण बंद होने के बाद विभाग ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया में लगा हुआ है। असीर से धुलकोट तक अधूरे पड़े इस रोड से 50 से ज्यादा गांव और फालिया जुड़े हुए हैं। यहां के 40 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों को आवाजाही में खासी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। आजादी के बाद से अब तक यहां पक्का रोड नहीं बन पाया था। अब जाकर काम शुरू हुआ, लेकिन यह भी अधर में है। यही कारण है कि क्षेत्र के ये गांव और फालिया शहर से सीधे जुड़ नहीं पाए हैं। इसके पीछे सरकारी महकमे की लापरवाही सबसे बड़ा कारण है।

चुनाव से पहले भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष ने की थी निर्माण शुरू कराने की घोषणा
उपचुनाव से ठीक पहले भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष मनोज लधवे ने धुलकोट के मतदाताओं को साधने का प्रयास किया था। उन्होंने रोड निर्माण शुरू कराने के लिए खूब सक्रियता दिखाई। कलेक्टर प्रवीण सिंह के साथ वन विभाग और लोक निर्माण विभाग के अफसरों की बैठक भी ली थी और आश्वासन दिया था कि रोड का निर्माण जल्द शुरू करा देंगे। लेकिन अब उनकी सक्रियता यहां नजर नहीं आ रही है।

5.50 मीटर का सीसी रोड, 4.50 में बनेगी साइड पटरी
38 किमी तक 10 मीटर चौड़े रोड के निर्माण की स्वीकृति दी गई थी। इसमें 5.50 मीटर में सीसी रोड और दोनों तरफ 4.50 मीटर की साइड पटरी बनना थी। तीन साल में वन भूमि पर कई जगह एक तरफ सीसी रोड की पटरी बनी है, लेकिन फरवरी 2020 से काम बंद है। ठेकेदार राजस्व भूमि पर काम शुरू करने जा रहा है। लेकिन वन भूमि पर निर्माण की उसे फिलहाल अनुमति नहीं है।

ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया चल रही
^वन विभाग ने पहले सात मीटर चौड़ाई तक रोड निर्माण की अनुमति दी थी। हमने 10 मीटर चौड़े रोड के लिए अनुमति मांगी है। इसकी ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया चल रही है। राजस्व भूमि हस्तांतरण होने के बाद हम काम शुरू कर पाएंगे।
-सुमित पाटीदार, एसडीओ लोक निर्माण विभाग बुरहानपुर

