पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मौसम:2 दिन बाद बदलेगी उत्तरी हवा की दिशा, बढ़ेगा तापमान

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीजन में सबसे कम 12.2 डिग्री तक गिरा पारा, 24 घंटे में 0.8 व न्यूनतम 0.6 डिग्री की गिरावट

रात के बाद दिन का पारा भी सामान्य से नीचे पहुंच गया है। निमाड़ की गर्म तासीर के हिसाब से सीजन में पहली बार हुआ है जब अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य 32 डिग्री से नीचे 31 डिग्री पर आया है। पिछले सप्ताह तक तापमान 34-35 डिग्री के आसपास चल रहा था। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार राजस्थान के ऊपर प्रति चक्रवात बन रहा है। इससे दो दिन तक ठंड के आसार रहेंगे। उसके बाद फिर से दिन और रात के तापमान में मामूली बढ़त की संभावना है। अभी दीपावली तक दिन का तापमान इससे नीचे नहीं जाएगा।

85% रही सुबह की आर्द्रता
सोमवार को सुबह हलकी धूप के साथ ठंडी हवा चली। दोपहर तक ठंडी हवा का असर रहा। इससे तापमान में पिछले 24 घंटे में 0.8 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। न्यूनतम तापमान में भी 0.6 डिग्री कम है। यह सामान्य से डिग्री कम है। सुबह की आर्द्रता 85 प्रतिशत रही। यह सामान्य 68 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा है।

6 दिन में 4 डिग्री गिरावट
दिन अिधक. न्यूनतम
5 नवंबर 35.0 15.0
6 नवंबर 34.8 14.8
7 नवंबर 34.2 13.6
8 नवंबर 32.0 13.8
9 नवंबर 31.8 12.8
10 नवंबर 31.0 12.2
नोट- (तहसील केंद्र के मुताबिक)

आगे क्या : दो दिन बाद बढ़ेगा तापमान
मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र भोपाल के मुताबिक उत्तरी दिशा से हवा आने के कारण दिन के तापमान में गिरावट आ रही है। इससे दो दिन ठंड रहेगी। राजस्थान के ऊपर प्रति चक्रवात सक्रिय होने से दो दिन बाद तापमान फिर से बढ़त के साथ दर्ज होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें