पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीपोत्सव पर बाजार रोशन:धनतेरस पर दूसरे दिन भी बरसा धन, रेडिमेड कपड़ा, किराना व पूजन सामग्री खरीदी के लिए उमड़ी भीड़

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शुक्रवार को भी बाजारों में आभूषण और ऑटोमोबाइल में हुई अच्छी खरीदी

कोरोना संकट के बीच त्यौहार पर लंबे समय बाद बाजार में रौनक लौटी है। दो दिन की धनतेरस के दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को भी बाजार में धन बरसा। रेडिमेड कपड़ा, किराना और पूजन सामग्री की जमकर खरीदी हुई। बाजार में उठाव होने से दूसरे दिन भी अच्छा कारोबार हुआ। शुक्रवार को भी आभूषण और ऑटोमोबाइल बाजार में खासी रौनक रही। खरीदी के लिए बाजार में दिनभर भीड़ रही। दो दिन से बाजार में चहल-पहल बढ़ने से पहली बार व्यापारियों ने राहत महसूस की है। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण बाजार में अब तक काफी मंदी रही। धनतेरस पर गुरुवार को बर्तन, आभूषण और ऑटोमोबाइल बाजार में अच्छा उठाव रहा। शुक्रवार को भी त्योहारी खरीदी के लिए बड़ी संख्या में लोग बाजार पहुंचे। सात महीने बाद बाजार में ऐसी भीड़ नजर आई। शुक्रवार को बाजार में अच्छी खरीदारी देखकर व्यापारियों के चेहरे खिल उठे। कपड़ा बाजार में ज्यादा उठाव रहा। रेडिमेड कपड़ों की खरीदी के लिए महिलाएं और बच्चे भी बाजार पहुंचे। इस कारण दुकानों पर पैर रखने की भी जगह नहीं बची। किराना बाजार में भी यही स्थिति रही।

पूजन के लिए लक्ष्मी प्रतिमा झाड़ू की भी अच्छी खरीदी
दीपावली से एक दिन पहले माता लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा और झाड़ू की भी अच्छी खरीदी हुई। हालांकि इस बार इनके दाम काफी ज्यादा हैं। बावजूद इसके खरीदारी में कमी नजर नहीं आई। दीपावली पर परंपरा अनुसार झाड़ू की खरीदी कर इसका पूजन किया जाता है।

किराना बाजार: लंबे समय बाद किराना बाजार में भीड़ उमड़ी। दीपावली पर पारंपरिक पकवान बनाने के लिए लोगों ने जरूरी सामान की जमकर खरीदी की। व्यापारियों के अनुसार लॉकडाउन के बाद जरूरत का सामान ही खरीद रहे थे लेकिन शुक्रवार को खरीदारी में तेजी आई है।

ऑटोमोबाइल बाजार : दो दिन धनतेरस होने से इस बार ऑटोमोबाइल बाजार में खूब खरीदारी हुई है। दूसरे दिन भी शोरूम पर वाहन खरीदने के लिए लोग पहुंचे। शुक्रवार को 125 से ज्यादा बाइक-स्कूटी व 10 से ज्यादा कार और कृषि यंत्रों की खरीदी हुई।

कपड़ा बाजार: कपड़ा बाजार में सबसे ज्यादा रौनक रही। दीपावली के एक दिन पहले लोगों ने कपड़ों की खरीदी की। बाजार में सबसे ज्यादा भीड़ महिलाओं और बच्चों की रही। कपड़ा बाजार में चहल-पहल बढ़ने से दुकानों पर दिनभर भीड़ रही।

दीप पर्व पर बाजार से गेंदा फूल गायब, आवक 60 फीसदी कम हुई, दाम 150 रुपए पर पहुंचे

भास्कर संवाददाता | बुरहानपुर दीपावली पर इस साल बाजार में गेंदा फूल नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं। इसकी आवक 60 प्रतिशत कम हुई है। इस कारण दाम 150 रुपए किलो तक पहुंच गए हैं। शनिवार को दाम और बढ़ने के आसार हैं। क्योंकि इन फूलों की आपूर्ति नहीं के बराबर हो रही है। लॉकडाउन के बाद बाजार में दीपावली पर पूजा में उपयोग होने वाला सामान काफी महंगा हो गया है। गेंदा फूल से लेकर दीपक, झाड़ू और लक्ष्मी प्रतिमा के दाम दोगुना तक बढ़ गए हैं। पिछले साल दीपावली पर अधिकतम 60 रुपए किलो के भाव से बिकने वाला गेंदा फूल इस बार 120 से 150 रुपए प्रति किलो बिक रहा है। व्यापारियों ने बताया बाजार में गेंदा फूल की आपूर्ति 40% ही रही है। आपूर्ति कम होने से वैसे ही दाम ज्यादा हैं। दीपावली के कारण दो दिन में दाम में और तेजी आ गई है। स्थानीय किसानों ने इस बार फूल की खेती ज्यादा नहीं की है। महाराष्ट्र की जिन मंडियों से फूल आता था, वहां लोकल व्यापारियों की आपूर्ति के लिए भी माल नहीं मिल रहा है। इसलिए इन फूलों के भाव ज्यादा हैं। शनिवार को ज्यादा माल नहीं आया, तो भाव 200 रुपए तक पहुंच सकते हैं। झाड़ू 80 रुपए जोड़ी, पिछले साल 30 से 40 रुपए था भाव गेंदा फूल के साथ अन्य जरूरी वस्तुओं के भाव भी बढ़ गए हैं। पिछले साल 30 से 40 रुपए जोड़ी में बिकने वाली झाड़ू इस साल 80 रुपए जोड़ी में बिक रही है। लक्ष्मी प्रतिमा के दाम भी 80 से 200 रुपए तक हैं। दीपक 20 से 40 रुपए प्रति दर्जन के भाव में बिक रहे हैं। बावजूद इसके दीपावली की खरीदी में कमी नहीं आई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें