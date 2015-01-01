पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी पर बंधन भारी:सिर्फ 50 की अनुमति; अब किसे छोडे और किसे बुलाए, दूल्हा-दुल्हन का रहना भी जरूरी

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
बाजार में भी कोरोना संक्रमण की गाइडलाइन का असर देखा जा रहा है। त्यौहार बाद अब खरीदारी में भी कमी आ गई है।
  • अधिकारियों ने कहा- नियम से ही होंगे आयोजन, अनुमति जिसने ली, नियमों का पालन कराना भी उसकी जिम्मेदारी
  • संक्रमण के दौर में लोग पहले से ही तैयार, कम ही लोगों को बुला रहे

25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी के साथ ही शादी-विवाह शुरू होंगे और शहनाई की गूंज सुनाई देगी। लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण इस पर कई पाबंदियां भी रहेंगी। इसके लिए प्रशासन से अनुमति लेना उलझन बन गई है। शादी में शामिल होने के लिए प्रशासन सिर्फ 50 लोगों की ही अनुमति दे रहा है। ऐसे में लोगों के सामने परेशानी आ खड़ी हुई है कि शादी में किसे बुलाए और किसे छोड़े।

हालांकि संक्रमण को देखते हुए लोग पहले से ही कम ही लोगों को बुला रहे हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच देवउठनी एकादशी से 11 दिसंबर तक शादी के कुल 9 मुहूर्त हैं। इसके बाद अप्रैल 2021 में ही शादी-विवाह हो सकेंगे। इसलिए लोग इसी साल शादी-विवाह निपटाना चाहते हैं। एसडीएम ऑफिस से शादी के लिए अब तक 200 से ज्यादा अनुमति जारी की गई है। लेकिन इन सभी में कोरोना के नियमों का पालन करने के स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए गए हैं। बरात, धर्मशाला, मैरिज गार्डन में सभी को 50 लोगों को ही बुलाना होगा। इसमें भी दूल्हा-दुल्हन सहित सभी को मास्क लगाना और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करना जरूरी है।

परिवारों पर प्रतिबंध, लेकिन मैरिज गार्डन के लिए कोई दिशा-निर्देश नहीं

आज लेंगे व्यापारियों की बैठक, देंगे दिशा-निर्देश
बाजार में सोशल डिस्टेंस और मास्क का उपयोग करने के लिए प्रशासन द्वारा मंगलवार को व्यापारियों की बैठक बुलाई गई है। इसमें सभी व्यापारी और दुकानदारों को कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए नियमों का पालन करने, ग्राहकों को सोशल डिस्टेंस, मास्क का उपयोग कराने और दुकान में सैनिटाइजर रखने के निर्देश दिए जाएंगे। इसके साथ ही बाजार को जल्द बंद करने को लेकर भी चर्चा होगी।

जिले में शादी के लिए इस तरह परेशान हो रहे कई परिवार

केस 1 : इंदौर में बढ़ा संक्रमण, इसलिए कम की बरातियों की संख्या
सचिन वारूड़े ने बताया कि परिवार के साथ बरात लेकर मंगलवार को ही इंदौर जाने वाला था। पहले 50 से ज्यादा बराती जाने वाले थे लेकिन इंदौर में अचानक कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ गया। शादी में कई कार्यक्रम कम कर दिए हैं। संक्रमण को देखते हुए हमने भी बरातियों की संख्या कम कर दी है। अब 30 के करीब बराती ही शादी में जाएंगे।

केस 2 : रिसेप्शन की थी तैयारी लेकिन मेहमानों का चयन मुश्किल
प्रशांत पटेल ने बताया छोटे भाई की शादी 7 दिसंबर को है। इसमें सिर्फ परिवार के लोगों को बुलाया है लेकिन पिछले दिनों कोरोना संक्रमण में सुधार के बाद हमने शहर में ही रिसेप्शन का प्लान बनाया था। इसकी अनुमति के लिए कोशिश कर रहे थे लेकिन जानकारी मिली है कि कम लोगों को ही इसमें बुला सकते हैं। ऐसे में मेहमानों का चयन करना मुश्किल हो जाएगा।

केस 3 : परिवार के लोग ही जाएंगे बरात में, दूसरे कार्यक्रम निरस्त
दयाराम ढाकले ने बताया बेटे का विवाह 9 दिसंबर को है। बरात खरगोन जाने वाली है। इसमें कितने लोगों को ले जाएं, इसके लिए उलझन है। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए हमने पहले ही फैसला लिया था कि हल्दी, मंडप पूजन, संगीत और दूसरे कार्यक्रम नहीं करेंगे। मेहमान भी ज्यादा नहीं बुला रहे हैं। परिवार के लोगों के साथ ही विवाह करने जाएंगे।

लग्ना-चा बस्ता में भी भीड़ कम
प्रशासन की सख्ती का असर अब बाजारों पर भी दिख रहा है। शादी समारोह के समय आमतौर पर बाजार में खूब भीड़-भाड़ रहती है और लोग जमकर खरीदी करते हैं। महाराष्ट्र से लगे बुरहानपुर में लग्ना-चा बस्ता का रिवाज है। इसमें दोनों पक्षों के 200 से ज्यादा लोग एक साथ खरीदी करने पहुंचते थे। लेकिन प्रशासन की गाइडलाइन के कारण बाजार में भीड़ कम हुई है। दीपावली के बाद खरीदी भी कम ही हो रही है।
यह है गाइडलाइन

  • शादी में वर-वधु पक्ष से 25-25 लोगों की अनुमति।
  • बरात और मैरिज गार्डन का उपयोग कर सकते हैं, लेकिन सोशल डिस्टेंस और मास्क जरूरी।
  • अनुमति जारी करने के लिए 10-10 लोगों के नाम और आधार कार्ड भी लिए जा रहे हैं।
  • मैरिज गार्डन और धर्मशाला के लिए अलग से निर्देश नहीं, अनुमति लेने वाले को करना होगा नियमों का पालन।
  • अनुमति के बिना वैवाहिक कार्यक्रमों पर रहेगी पूरी तरह रोक।
  • शादी समारोह में सभी नियमों का पालन करना जरूरी

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण 50 लोगों को ही वैवाहिक आयोजन के लिए अनुमति दे रहे हैं। इसमें भी सभी नियमों का पालन करना जरूरी है।
काशीराम बड़ोले, एसडीएम, बुरहानपुर

