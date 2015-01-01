पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोवि़ड अपडेट:8.38% ही मामले सुलझ पाए, पिछली से 2.91% कम

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
कुटुंब न्यायालय में अधिकांश लोग भरण-पोषण के मामलों में पहुंचे। जिन्हें सोशल डिस्टेंस में सुलझाया।
  • 6704 प्रकरणों में पक्षकारों को दिए थे नोटिस, 559 मामलों में ही हुआ समझौता, क्योंकि लोगों में अब भी कोरोना का डर

नेशनल लोक अदालत पर भी कोरोना वायरस का डर दिखा। जिस वजह से समझौता में ज्यादा पक्षकार पहुंच नहीं पाए। ऐसे में सिर्फ 8.38 फीसदी मामलों में ही समझौता हो पाया। यह फरवरी की अदालत से करीब 2.91 प्रतिशत कम है। कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने से पहले 8 फरवरी 2020 को साल की पहली नेशनल लोक अदालत लगी थी। इसमें जिलेभर के करीब 11.29 फीसदी प्रकरणों में समझौता किया गया था।

बीच में पूरे आठ माह कोरोना के संक्रमण का प्रभाव रहा। जो अभी तक पूरी तरह खत्म नहीं हो पाया है। ऐसे में शनिवार को साल का दूसरी नेशनल लोक अदालत लगी। इसमें सिर्फ 8.38 फीसदी ही मामलों में निराकरण हो पाया। जबकि निकराकरण के लिए 6704 प्रकरणों में नोटिस जारी किए गए। न्यायालय के लंबित 2618 में से 51 प्रकरणों में निराकरण हुआ।

इसमें करीब 1 करोड़ 16 लाख 1 हजार 145 रुपए अवार्ड आया। प्रीलिटिगेशन में नगर निगम, बिजली, बैंक संबंधी करीब 4086 में से 508 का समझौता हुआ। इसमें 82 लाख 37 हजार 588 रुपए में समझौता हुआ। जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश वीरेंद्र एस पाटीदार ने खंडपीठों में पहुंचकर जानकारी जुटाई।

उन्होंने सभी से सोशल डिस्टेंस में प्रकरण सुलझाने की सलाह दी। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण सचिव व अतिरिक्त जिला सत्र न्यायाधीश नरेंद्र पटेल ने कहा लॉकडाउन के बाद यह पहली खुली अदालत है। इसमें प्रत्यक्ष रूप से पक्षकारों से बात कर समझौता कर रहे।

ऐसी थी 2 नेशनल लोक अदालत की स्थिति
8 फरवरी - कुल प्रकरण 4515 - निराकरण 510 - अवार्ड राशि 1 करोड़ 92 लाख 89 हजार 995
12 दिसंबर - कुल प्रकरण - 6704 - निराकरण 559 - अवार्ड राशि 1 करोड़ 83 लाख 98 हजार 733

इन कारणों से लोक अदालत में कम मामले सुलझ पाए

समझौता से पहले नहीं हो पाई बैठकें : कोरोना काल के दौरान कई पुराने प्रकरणों में समझौता का मौका नहीं मिला। प्रत्येक प्रकरण को समझने और निकराकरण के लिए दो से तीन बैठकें करना होती है, जो कोरोना की सख्त गाइडलाइन की वजह से नहीं हो पाई।

जरूरी सुनवाई से कम पहुंचे पक्षकार

पिछले आठ माह से कोर्ट में सिर्फ अरजेंट जैसे जमानती, सुपुर्दगी और रिमांड सहित अन्य मामलों को ही सुना जा रहा है। कुछ जरूरी मामलों को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए सुने जा रहे हैं।

अधिकांश ये मामले आए, जो पहले से सुलझे थे : पूरी अदालत में बैंक संबंधी धारा 138 चेक अनादरण के अधिकांश वह मामले कोर्ट में आए, जिनमें पहले से समझौता हो चुके थे। औपचारिकता के लिए उसे लोक अदालत में निराकृत किया गया।

पारिवारिक, फौजदारी के मामले कम आए

लोक अदालत में पारिवारिक, फौजदारी, मोटर दुर्घटना सहित अन्य मामले बहुत कम ही आए। ऐसे में खंडपीठों में पक्षकारों की भीड़ कम रही। अधिकांश समय खंडपीठ कुछ समय के लिए सूनी नजर आई।

