निकाय चुनाव:जो नेताओं के यहां उपस्थिति दर्ज कराएगा वही जीतेगा

बुरहानपुर6 घंटे पहले
  नप अध्यक्ष व पार्षद पद के लिए राय लेने आए कांग्रेस पर्यवेक्षक, किसान मोर्चा अध्यक्ष बोले-

शाहपुर नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष और वार्ड पार्षद पद के लिए कांग्रेस पर्यवेक्षक रायशुमारी करने शाहपुर पहुंचे । करीब ढाई घंटे तक उन्होंने दो दर्जन से ज्यादा दावेदारों से चर्चा की। कांग्रेस किसान मोर्चा अध्यक्ष ने कहा- जो प्रत्याशी शेरा भैया, अर्चना दीदी, नंदू भैया के यहां उपस्थिति दर्ज कराता है, वही चुनाव जीजता है। यह सुनकर कांग्रेस पर्यवेक्षक ने कहा- यहां अन्य पार्टियों की नीतियां नहीं चलेंगीं। मंगलवार दोपहर 1 बजे नगरीय चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक ओम पटेल और विजय सिंह गौर बुरहानपुर पहुंचे। यहां से जिला पदाधिकारियों के साथ शाहपुर के मंगल भवन गए। यहां नगर परिषद चुनाव को लेकर अध्यक्ष और पार्षद पदों की उम्मीदवारी पर चर्चा की। स्थानीय नेताओं और दावेदारों से विस्तार से बात की। पर्यवेक्षक ओम पटेल एक घंटा देरी से पहुंचे। इसलिए उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं से करीब ढाई घंटे तक चर्चा की। किसान मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष मुरलीधर महाजन ने कहा- यहां की जनता की तासीर को समझना होगा। पर्यवेक्षकों ने कहा कांग्रेस की नीतियों पर चुनाव जीतेंगे। किसी के दम पर नहीं लड़ेंगे। रायशुमारी में पूर्व विधायक हमीद काजी, शहर कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष अजयसिंह रघुवंशी, ग्रामीण जिलाध्यक्ष किशोर महाजन और पूर्व जिपं सदस्य कैलाश यावतकर भी मौजूद थे। हर वार्ड में प्रतिनिधि नियुक्त कर मतदाता सूची में छूट गए नाम जुड़वाएं : पर्यवेक्षक ओम पटेल ने कहा हर वार्ड में एक-एक प्रतिनिधि नियुक्त कर मतदाता सूची में छूट गए नाम जुड़वाएं। 10 फरवरी को दोबार आकर पार्षद दावेदारों के फार्म का काम भी निपटा जाएंगे। सोहनलाल जवरे ने कहा नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष पद का आरक्षण पिछड़ा वर्ग या सामान्य वर्ग से होता आ रहा है। अध्यक्ष के लिए 8 और पार्षद पद के लिए आए 16 नाम : ढाई घंटे की चर्चा में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 8 और पार्षद पदों के लिए 16 कार्यकर्ताओं ने दावेदारी की। अध्यक्ष के दावेदारों में रामभाऊ लांडे, मुकेश बुनगाल, विष्णु महाजन, कैलाश असरकर, राहुल भोबड़े और विट्ठल उदलकर शामिल हैं।

