अनदेखी:दो दिन में दाे हजार से अधिक भेड़, 100 से अधिक ऊंट गुजरे, हाईवे पर लग रहा जाम

बुरहानपुर22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बारिश खत्म होने के बाद इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे से भेड़ और ऊंट पालकों का गुजरना जारी है। इस कारण लोगों को आवाजाही में खासी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। हजारों भेड़ों के साथ सैकड़ों ऊंट गुजरने के कारण हाईवे पर दिन में कई बार जाम लग रहा है। ऐसे में यहां से वाहन धीमी रफ्तार से गुजर रहे हैं। जाम में सैकड़ों वाहन देर तक फंस रहे हैं लेकिन यहां व्यवस्था सुधारने की ओर कोई भी जिम्मेदार ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है। जाम में फंसे वाहन चालकों का कहना है हफ्तेभर से यह समस्या झेल रहे हैं। ऐसे में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। हाईवे से भेड़ों और ऊंटों के गुजरने का दौर हफ्तेभर से चल रहा है। पिछले दो दिन में ही दो हजार से अधिक भेड़ और 100 से अधिक ऊंट यहां से गुजरे हैं। अकेले मंगलवार को यहां से एक हजार से अधिक भेड़ निकली। इनके आगे-पीछे 50 से अधिक ऊंटों के झुंड भी चल रहे थे। यही नहीं इनके साथ पशुपालक और कई बैलगाड़ियां भी थी। इस कारण हालात यह रहे कि बुरहानपुर से निंबोला तक आठ किमी के हिस्से में दिनभर में छह से अधिक बार लंबा जाम लगा। इसमें सैकड़ों वाहन देर तक फंसे रहे। क्षेत्रवासियों ने बताया भेड़ और ऊंटों का गुजरना सुबह से ही शुरू हो जाता है। शाम होने पर इनके पालक झुंड के साथ किसी खेत में ठहरते हैं। दूसरे दिन सुबह होते ही फिर कारवां आगे बढ़ जाता है।

साइड पटरियां गहरी, किनारों पर झाड़ियां, इसलिए रोड पर चलते हैं झुंड
बदहाल हो चुके इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे की साइड पटरियां भी गहरी हो गई हैं लेकिन इनका भराव नहीं किया गया है। यही नहीं बारिश के बाद हाईवे किनारे झाड़ियां भी उग आई हैं। इस कारण भेड़ और ऊंटों के झुंड किनारे के बजाय बीच रोड से गुजर रहे हैं। इस कारण अन्य वाहनों को निकलने की जगह नहीं मिल पा रही है। ऐसे में जरूरी काम से निकले लोग समय पर गंतव्य तक नहीं पहुंच पा रहे हैं। भेड़ों के गुजरने के दौरान धूल उड़ने से भी वाहन चालकों को दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

खंडवा और बुरहानपुर जिले से लौटते हैं महाराष्ट्र
बारिश शुरू होते ही महाराष्ट्र के इलाकों से भेड़ और ऊंट पालक खंडवा और बुरहानपुर जिले की ओर रूख करते हैं। इनके जाने के दौरान भी हाईवे पर इसी तरह जाम लगता है। बारिश के बाद इनका लौटना शुरू होता है। यही सिलसिला हफ्ते भर से चल रहा है। हर साल बारिश के पहले हाईवे पर लोगों को इसी तरह की परेशानी झेलना पड़ती है। लोगों ने बताया महाराष्ट्र जाने के लिए इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे सबसे आसान रास्ता है। इस कारण भेड़ पालक यहीं से गुजरते हैं।
हाईवे से रोजाना गुजरते हैं सात हजार से अधिक वाहन
इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे से रोजाना सात हजार से अधिक वाहन गुजरते हैं। बदहाल हो चुके हाईवे पर जगह-जगह बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे हैं। इसके साथ ही कई अंधे मोड़ भी हैं। ऐसे में भेड़ों के गुजरने के दौरान वाहन चालकों की परेशानी और बढ़ जाती है। अंधे मोड़ और गड्ढों के कारण हर समय हादसे का अंदेशा रहता है। कई बार तो भेड़ों के झुंड के कारण हादसे भी होते हैं। बाइक सवार गिरकर घायल होते हैं। वहीं भेड़ें भी वाहनों की चपेट में आ जाती हैं।

