अनदेखी:शहर की 250 से अधिक बिल्डिंगों की है परमिशन पैंडिंग, अवैध निर्माण बढ़ गए

बुरहानपुर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • एबीपीएएस-एक और दो पर पिछले दो साल से अटकी है बिल्डिंग परमिशन
  • सात माह पहले एक दिन में स्क्रूटनी कर मिल रहा था अप्रुवल

ऑटोमेटिक बिल्डिंग प्लान अप्रुवल सिस्टम (एबीपीएएस) 1 और 2 पर नवनिर्माण के लिए शहर की 250 से ज्यादा बिल्डिंग परमिशन पिछले दो साल से पैंडिंग पड़ी हुई है। इससे शहर सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में अवैध निर्माण बढ़ गए हैं। नए वित्तीय वर्ष से पहले एबीपीएएस-2 सिस्टम संचालन के लिए नई कंपनी से अनुबंध हुआ था। जिसने नए सॉफ्टवेयर से बिल्डिंग परमिशन अप्रुवल की मैनुअल बुक जारी कर दी थी। नक्शा बनाने का किसी को प्रशिक्षण भी नहीं दिया। यहां कंपनी का कोई प्रतिनिधि भी नियुक्त नहीं है। ऐसे में नक्शे की स्क्रूटनी में चार-चार माह लग रहे हैं। सात माह पहले यह काम सिर्फ एक ही माह में होता था। एबीपीएएस-2 के अंदर करीब 150 से ज्यादा बिल्डिंग परमिशन की फाइलें अटकी पड़ी हैं। जबकि एबीपीएएस-1 में करीब 100 से ज्यादा अनुमतियां पैंडिंग हैं। एबीपीएएस-2 शुरू होने से यह फाइलें अब तक पास नहीं हो पाई हैं। 50 से ज्यादा अनुमतियां स्थानीय निकाय स्तर पर भी पैंडिंग हैं। जिस पर नगरीय निकाय गंभीरता नहीं दिखा रही है। इस कारण लोग अवैध निर्माण करने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं। हाल ही में निगम ने गोटियापीर दरगाह क्षेत्र के 87 अवैध शॉपिंग मॉल व बंगले चिह्नित किए। निगम सूत्रों की मानें तो यहां करीब छोटे-बड़े 200 से ज्यादा अवैध निर्माण हैं। उन्होंने सिर्फ बड़े शॉपिंग मॉल और बंगलों पर ही कार्रवाई शुरू की है।

नए-नए काम शुरू होने से बेरोजगारों को मिलेगा रोजगार
जानकारों के अनुसार नए-नए कारोबार और शॉपिंग मॉल बनने से क्षेत्र में रोजगार की संभावनाएं बढ़ जाएंगी। कोरोना के कारण जिनकी नौकरियां छिन गई थी, उन्हें दोबारा काम मिलने लगेगा। निर्माण क्षेत्र में भी मजदूरों को रोजगार मिलने से उनकी गरीबी दूर हो सकती है।

पंचायत सचिव से पूछा किस अधिकार से अनुमति दी
आश्चर्य की बात तो यह है कि निगम को पता ही नहीं कि गोटियापीर क्षेत्र की संपत्ति उनकी है। यही कारण रहा कि निर्माण के दौरान अधिकांश ने लोधीपुरा पंचायत से अनुमति लेकर भवन खड़े किए। निगम ने पंचायत को नोटिस भेजकर पूछा है कि किस अधिकार से यह अनुमति जारी की।

गत वर्ष सर्वे में मिले थे 800 अवैध निर्माण, नहीं हुए वैध
पिछले साल निगम के सर्वे में शहरभर में 800 से ज्यादा अवैध निर्माण सामने आए थे। अधिकांश भवनों को निगम अब तक वैध नहीं करा पाया है। बीच में सॉफ्टवेयर की गड़बड़ी सामने आई। हालांकि उसके बाद वैध कराने की गति धीमी पड़ गई।
निजी शॉपिंग मॉल और कॉम्प्लेक्स के काम अटके
इंजीनियरों के अनुसार लॉकडाउन के बाद से देश में नए-नए कारोबार सामने आए हैं। इसके लिए कारोबारी छोटे-छोटे शहरों में निवेश करना चाह रहे हैं। डिमांड पर शहर के कुछ क्षेत्रों में निजी शॉपिंग मॉल और कॉम्प्लेक्स का प्लान है। एबीपीएएस-1 और 2 में निर्माण की अनुमतियां अटकने से काम ठप पड़े हुए हैं।

एक साल में हो गए 200 से भी अधिक अवैध निर्माण
निगम के सूत्रों के अनुसार पिछले डेढ़ साल में 200 से ज्यादा अवैध निर्माण और हो गए। सबसे ज्यादा अवैध निर्माण शहर के मुख्य मार्ग और नए क्षेत्रों में हुए हैं। इससे निगम के लाखों रुपए की टैक्स चोरी हो रही है। इससे निगम अपनी आय बढ़ा सकता है।
अनुमतियां में देरी, परमिशन बिना शुरू हो गए निर्माण
ऑनलाइन निर्माण की अनुमतियां देरी से मिलने की वजह से अधिकांश क्षेत्रों में बिना परमिशन के निर्माण शुरू किए जा चुके हैं। यह स्थिति शहर नहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की है। हालांकि कोई भी जिम्मेदार उनकी समस्याओं को सुलझाने के लिए आगे नहीं आ रहा है।
जल्द अप्रुवल करवाऊंगा
^हो सकता है कोरोना और उप चुनाव की वजह से कुछ बिल्डिंग परमिशन पैंडिंग हुई हो। मैं इंजीनियरों से बात कर जल्द से जल्द अप्रुवल करवाऊंगा। -भगवानदास भूमरकर, आयुक्त, नगर निगम, बुरहानपुर
अवैध निर्माण बढ़ रहे
^ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया में बिल्डिंग निर्माण की अनुमति की प्रक्रिया लेंधी हो गई है। नियम से 30 दिन में अनुमति मिलना चाहिए। ऐसे में रोजगार उत्पन्न नहीं हो रहे हैं। अवैध निर्माण को भी बढ़ावा मिल रहा है।
-प्रवीण चौकसे, अध्यक्ष, कंसल्टिंग इंजीनियर्स एसोसिएशन, बुरहानपुर

