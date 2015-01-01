पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारी न पड़ जाए ये अनदेखी:बसों में खूब भीड़, बंद के दिन भी खुला रहा बाजार अस्पताल में भी बिना मास्क के मरीज व परिजन

बुरहानपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर के निर्देश के बाद भी जिले में कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं हो रहा

फिलहाल जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की दर काफी धीमी है। नवंबर में अब तक सिर्फ 12 संक्रमित मिले हैं। लेकिन लापरवाही भारी पड़ सकती है। गृह मंत्रालय और कलेक्टर के निर्देश के बाद भी प्रशासन कोताही बरत रहा है। नवंबर में मास्क को लेकर प्रशासन ने अब तक कोई ठोस कदम नहीं उठाया है। पुलिस चालानी कार्रवाई भी नहीं कर रही है। भास्कर ने कलेक्टर के आदेश का जब रियलिटी चेक किया तो पता चला कि बसों में खूब भीड़ हो रही है। सोशल डिस्टेंस और मास्क के नियम का खुला उल्लंघन हो रहा है। रविवार को बंद के दिन भी बाजार भी गुलजार रहा। अस्पताल में पहुंचे लोगों में भी सतर्कता नहीं दिखी। हैरानी की बात ये कि अस्पताल के किसी स्टाफ ने लोगों को टोकना भी जरूरी नहीं समझा। लापरवाही का यही आलम रहा तो संक्रमण की दर जिले में एकबार फिर बढ़ सकती है। करीब चार माह पहले निमाड़ में बुरहानपुर जिला सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित जिला बन गया था।

1. बाजार: बंद के दिन खुला रहा, बिना मास्क लगाए घूम रही भीड़, कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही

लॉकडाउन में हम काफी बुरी स्थिति से गुजरे हैं। इसके बाद भी सबक नहीं सीखा है। बाजारों में लगातार भीड़ बढ़ रही है। अधिकांश लोग मास्क नहीं लगा रहे हैं। यह तस्वीर शहर के मुख्य बाजार की है। रविवार को बंद का दिन होने के बावजूद मंडी बाजार पूरी तरह खुला रहा। यहां खरीदी करने आए 90% से ज्यादा लोगों ने मास्क नहीं लगा रखा था। इनमें से कोई संक्रमित हुआ तो खतरे का अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है।

2. अस्पताल: संक्रमण का सबसे ज्यादा खतरा यहीं लेकिन यहां यहां भी लापरवाही कम नहीं

जिला अस्पताल में दिनभर मरीजों का आना-जाना लगा है। संर्दी-खांसी और बुखार से लेकर अन्य बीमारी से पीडि़त मरीज यहां आ रहे हैं। संक्रमण फैलने का सबसे ज्यादा खतरा यहीं है, लेकिन यहां भी लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। दीवारों पर मास्क लगाने की सूचना लिखी है, लेकिन कोई भी इसका पालन नहीं कर रहा। यहां कोई रोकने-टोने वाला भी नहीं है। इसलिए लोग भी लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं।

3. परिवहन: बसों में मास्क न डिस्टेंस का पालन इंदौर से रोजाना सैकड़ों की आवाजाही

बसों में क्षमता से ज्यादा यात्री नहीं बैठाने और मास्क लगाने के सख्त निर्देश हैं। प्रदेश के सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित जिले इंदौर से हर दिन सैकड़ों यात्रियों की आवाजाही हो रही है। कोई मास्क भी नहीं लगा रहा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पास इसकी जानकारी भी नहीं है। बस संचालकों को निर्देश दिए गए थे कि हर फेरे के बाद बस को सैनिटाइज करना है। कोई पालन नहीं हो रहा।

जिले में फिलहाल पांच ही एक्टिव मरीज लेकिन बढ़ सकता है आंकड़ा
डॉक्टर्स का मानना है त्योहार खत्म होने और अन्य शहरों में आवागमन बढ़ने से संक्रमण फिर फैल सकता है। ऐसे में मास्क ही फिलहाल वैक्सीन है। जिले में फिलहाल पांच ही एक्टिव मरीज हैं। 796 लोग अब तक संक्रमित हुए हैं। इनमें से 765 स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। 26 संक्रमितों की मौत हुई है। लेकिन ये आंकड़ा बढ़ भी सकता है।

सबसे बड़ी चिंता ये है- तापमान घटने के कारण संक्रमण बढ़ने का खतरा
दो दिन से तापमान में गिरावट आई है। इससे संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ सकता है। ठंडे मौसम में वायरस ज्यादा समय तक जिंदा रह सकता है। अन्य प्रदेशों में संक्रमण की तीसरी लहर चल रही है। ठंड में संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सावधानी बहुत जरूरी है। सर्दी-खांसी, जुकाम और बुखार के मरीज बढ़ रहे हैं। ऐसे में सावधानी जरूरी है।

कोविड केयर सेंटर प्रभारी डॉ गौरव थवानी से समझें मास्क क्यों जरूरी
कोविड केयर सेंटर प्रभारी मेडिकल ऑफिसर डॉ. गौरव थवानी ने बताया कोरोना संक्रमण का फैलने का मेन सोर्स नाक और मुंह ही है। इसलिए सैंपल भी यहीं से लिए जाते हैं। मास्क लगाने से हम संक्रमण के सीधे संपर्क में आने से बच सकते हैं। बाहर से घर आने पर हाथों को अच्छे से धोएं। एहतियात से ही कोराेना से बच सकते हैं।

बुधवार से बड़े स्तर पर करेंगे चालानी कार्रवाई
^जिले में प्रकरण कम है, इसलिए एकदम से कार्रवाई शुरू नहीं की है। मंगलवार तक शहर और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में लोगों को मास्क लगाने के लिए जागरूक करेंगे। बुधवार से बड़े स्तर पर चालानी कार्रवाई शुरू होगी।
राहुलकुमार लोढा, एसपी बुरहानपुर

