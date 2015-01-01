पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्मनिर्भरता का रोड मैप:पावरलूम उद्योग होगा मजबूत, जलेबी-मांडे की होगी ब्रांडिंग, तांगा-बग्घी व पर्यटन को मिलेगा नया स्वरूप

बुरहानपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • स्वास्थ्य, पर्यटन, उद्योग के साथ हर क्षेत्र में विकास पर देंगे ध्यान, सरकार को भेजा जाएगा प्रस्ताव

कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद उद्योग-व्यवसाय को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए2023 का लक्ष्य लेकर कार्ययोजना बनाई जा रही है। इसके लिए कलेक्टर ने विभागों से प्रस्ताव बुलवाए हैं। इसमें पावरलूम उद्योग और मजबूत होगा। शहर के जलेबी और मांडे की ब्रांडिंग होगी। तांगा-बग्घी सहित पर्यटन उद्योग को नया स्वरूप दिया जाएगा। प्रदेश सरकार को भेजे जाने वाले प्रस्ताव में स्वास्थ्य, पर्यटन और उद्योग सहित हर क्षेत्र के विकास पर ध्यान दिया जाएगा। दशकों पुराना और शहर की धड़कन पावरलूम उद्योग तो आत्मनिर्भर है, लेकिन शासन की नीतियों के कारण इसके सहायक उद्योग परेशान हैं। बुनकर और मजदूर आर्थिक रूप से सशक्त नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। इसके लिए बदलाव जरूरी है। केंद्र सरकार के आत्मनिर्भर भारत की तर्ज पर प्रदेश में आत्मनिर्भर मध्यप्रदेश योजना शुरु हुई है। मंगलवार को सभी विभागों के दिए प्रस्तावों पर समीक्षा हुई।

फूड के लिए एक भी रेस्टोंरेंट नहीं
पर्यटनविद् कमरूद्दीन फलक ने बताया जिले में पारंपरिक खाने को लेकर कई संभावनाएं हैं। लेकिन यहां लोकल फूड के लिए एक भी रेस्टाेंरेंट नहीं है। बुरहानपुर का मांडा और दाल-चावल आज तक पहचान नहीं बना पाया है। ऐसे रेस्टोरेंट की जरूरत है, जहां सिर्फ बुरहानपुर की विशेष पहचान वाला खाना मिले। इसमें देग में बना दाल-चावल, मांडा, स्थानीय तरीके से बना मांसाहारी भोजन, जलेबी व दराबा मिलना चाहिए। इसी से देश में लोकल खाने की पहचान बनेगी।

आत्मनिर्भर बनने की ये हैं संभावनाएं

उद्योग : बुनकरों को एकजुट कर प्रशिक्षण की जरूरत
शहर में 70 हजार से ज्यादा पावरलूम बुनकर हैं। इन्हें एकजुट कर प्रशिक्षण जरूरी है। कपड़ा तैयार करने की जिनिंग-प्रोसेंगिग इकाईयों को बढ़ाने की जरूरत है। इससे उद्योग बढ़ेगा और तैयार माल की खपत भी ज्यादा होगी। रोजगार पैदा होंगे।

पर्यटन: बढ़ावे के लिए होम स्टे के लिए बनी है योजना
पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए ग्राम स्टे और होम स्टे योजना में बुरहानपुर को शामिल किया गया है। हैरिटेज वॉक के लिए भी रोड मैप बनाया है। इसे स्वीकृति मिलती है तो पर्यटन बढ़ेगा और ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को रोजगार मिल सकेगा।​​​​​​​

परिवहन : नए रूट पर बस शुरू करने पर देंगे जोर
बुरहानपुर से कई शहरों के लिए बसें चलती हैं। इसे बढ़ाने के लिए नए परमिट जारी करने का प्रयास परिवहन विभाग कर रहा है। ननि ने पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए पुरानी घोड़ा-बग्घी को नया स्वरूप देने का प्रस्ताव दिया है। इससे पर्यटक आकर्षित होंगे।
स्वास्थ्य : रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने का प्रयास
आयुष विभाग जिले में 3 हेल्थ वेलफेयर सेंटर बनाएगा। अंबाड़ा, नावरा और असीरगढ़ को चिहि्नत किया है। यहां रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने का प्रयास होगा। कलेक्टर प्रवीण सिंह ने कहा सभी स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर उपचार और जांच के टारगेट तय करें।​​​​​​​

एक्सपर्ट से समझें
कैसे हो सकती है पावरलूम उद्योग की और बेहतरी
पावरलूम बुनकर संघ अध्यक्ष रियाज अहमद अंसारी ने बताया पावरलूम कुटीर उद्योग में आता है। इसके सहायक उद्योग को बढ़ाने के बजाय पहले से स्थापित उद्योगों को सहूलियत मिलना चाहिए। सरकार की नीतियों के कारण नए उद्योग यहां स्थापित नहीं हो रहे हैं। बुरहानपुर में जिनिंग, प्रोसेसिंग, डाईंग और कलरिंग के काम होते हैं। लेकिन प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के सख्त नियम, डायरेक्ट बेनिफिट योजना का लाभ नहीं मिलना, कई तरह के नियमों को उद्योगों पर लादने परेशानी है। प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा पावरलूम हमारे यहां है, लेकिन पावरलूम हब इंदौर में तैयार हो रहा है। पावरलूम हब बनने से हमें मालेगांव की तरह फायदा होता और सीधे बड़े बाजार में अच्छे दाम पर कपड़ा बेच सकते। रेहटा में दो साल पहले उद्योग स्थापित करने की योजना और भूमि स्वीकृत हुई है। लेकिन सरकारी नियमों के कारण कोई भी वहां उद्योग स्थापित नहीं करना चाहता है।​​​​​​​

