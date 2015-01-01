पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायत-नगरीय निकाय चुनाव:मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ाने के लिए आयोजित होंगे कार्यक्रम

बुरहानपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह में लग सकती है आचार संहिता, कार्यकाल हो चुका है खत्म

पंचायत और नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के लिए निर्वाचन आयोग ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। बुरहानपुर नगर निगम, शाहपुर नगर परिषद के साथ पंचायतों के चुनाव होना है। इसमें मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ाने के लिए दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह तक विभिन्न कार्यक्रम होंगे।
23 नवंबर से ये गतिविधियां शुरू हो जाएंगी। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने इसके लिए कैलेंडर जारी कर दिया है। गतिविधियां दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह तक चलाई जाएंगी। इससे अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि यह सप्ताह खत्म होने तक आचार संहिता लागू कर दी जाएगी। जनवरी की शुरुआत में नगरीय निकाय और पंचायत चुनाव कराए जा सकते हैं।
ऐसे होंगे जागरूकता कार्यक्रम : नवंबर के आखिरी सप्ताह में ईवीएम का प्रदर्शन, संचालन की जानकारी, वाद-विवाद, निबंध प्रतियोगिता कराई जाएगी। पिछले पंचायत-निकाय चुनाव में कम मतदान वाले बूथों पर जागरूकता, युवा संवाद, मतदाता जागरूकता के लिए दल बनाए जाएंगे। दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह में मतदाता जागरूकता प्रक्रिया की जानकारी और संकल्प पत्र भरवाना, नुक्कड़ नाटक, मतदाता जागरूकता स्टॉल, रंगोली, मेहंदी, लोकगीत, भाषण प्रतियोगिता, राजनैतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों को नए नियमों की जानकारी देना और कोविड-19 के दौरान चुनाव प्रक्रिया की जानकारी दी जाएगी।
आठ पंचायतों में मतदाता सूची तैयार करने का काम शुरू
बुरहानपुर जनपद पंचायत की आठ पंचायतों में मतदाता सूची तैयार करने का काम शुरू हो गया है। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने ग्राम पंचायत धुलकोट, बोरीबुजुर्ग, एमागिर्द, फोफनारकलां और नवगठित पंचायत पिपराना, चिखल्या, हमीदपुरा और फोफनारखुर्द की मतदाता सूची तैयार करने के निर्देश दिए थे। इसके लिए रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी और सहायक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी नियुक्त किए गए हैं।

जिले में पंचायत-नगरीय निकाय की स्थति
{ बुरहानपुर नगर निगम में महापौर सहित 48 पार्षद।
{ शाहपुर नगर परिषद में अध्यक्ष सहित 15 पार्षद।
{दो जनपद पंचायत में अब तक 167 पंचायतें, दो अध्यक्ष और जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष का एक पद है।
{जिले में 77 पंचायतें हैं। इस बार चार नई बनी हैं। खकनार में 90 पंचायतें हैं।
{ दोनों जनपद पंचायतों में 25-25 और जिला पंचायत में 10 सदस्यों के लिए चुनाव होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें