विरोध:धुलकोट क्षेत्र के चार गांवों में पहुंचे रामकिशन, राठिया समाज के बड़े नेताओं ने बनाई दूरी

धुलकोट13 घंटे पहले
जिस क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामकिशन पटेल का विरोध शुरू हुआ, वहां राठिया समाज उनसे अलग-थलग नजर आ रहा है। सोमवार को वे धुलकोट क्षेत्र के चार गांवों का दौरा करने पहुंचे। इस दौरान राठिया समाज के बड़े नेताओं ने उनसे दूरी बनाए रखी। कोई भी नेता उनके साथ नजर नहीं आया।

रामकिशन पटेल को प्रत्याशी बनाए जाने के बाद से उनका विरोध हो रहा है। कांग्रेस से टिकट की दावेदारी करने वाले नेताओं ने प्रत्याशी बदलने की मांग की है लेकिन कांग्रेस फिलहाल प्रत्याशी बदलना नहीं चाहती है। इसका असर जमीन पर नजर आ रहा है। लगातार कोरकू समुदाय से प्रत्याशी बनाने के विरोध में राठिया समाज एकजुट होकर अपना निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी खड़ा करने की तैयारी में जुट गया है।

इस विरोध को खत्म करने के लिए रामकिशन पटेल सोमवार को धुलकोट, इटारिया, गंभीरपुरा और सुक्ता पहुंचे थे लेकिन राठिया समाज के बड़े नेताओं का साथ उन्हें नहीं मिला। धुलकोट क्षेत्र के ग्राम दवाटिया, परतकुंडिया, सराय, उतांबी, अंबा, कमलखेड़ा, चिखलिया और रोहिणी में राठिया समाज सबसे ज्यादा है, पटेल इनमें से एक भी गांव नहीं पहुंचे।

