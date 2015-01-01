पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बेटे को जन्म दिया:दुष्कर्म पीड़ित बालिका ने दिया बेटे काे जन्म

बुरहानपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चाइल्ड लाइन ने बताया बालिका पढ़ना चाहती है, बच्चे को साथ रखने से किया इनकार

दुष्कर्म पीड़ित 14 वर्षीय बालिका ने रविवार को बेटे को जन्म दिया लेकिन उसने इसे अपने पास रखने से इनकार कर दिया। चाइल्ड लाइन की टीम ने बालिका से इसको लेकर बात की। बालिका ने आगे पढ़ाई करने को कहा है। नवजात को अब इंदौर के शिशु गृह भेजा जाएगा। 14 वर्षीय बालिका के गर्भवती होने की बात अक्टूबर की शुरुआत में परिवार को पता चली थी। इसके बाद उससे दुष्कर्म होने बात सामने आई। गर्भ सात माह का होने के कारण गर्भपात नहीं हो पाया। इसलिए बालिका ने बच्चे को जन्म देने का निर्णय लिया। रविवार सुबह जिला अस्पताल में उसने बेटे को जन्म दिया। नवजात का स्वास्थ्य ठीक है और एसएनसीयू में भर्ती है। चाइल्ड लाइन काउंसलर सुषमा गवई ने बताया बालिका बच्चे को अपने पास नहीं रखना चाहती है। वह आगे पढ़ाई करने की इच्छुक है। वह बच्चा किसी को गोद देने के लिए सहमत है। बच्चे को कुछ दिन एसएनसीयू में रखा जाएगा, इसके बाद उसे इंदौर के शिशु गृह भेज देंगे। इस दौरान चाइल्ड लाइन की अभिलाषा चौबे और मयूर महाजन भी मौजूद थे।

14 वर्षीय बालिका से फरवरी में हुआ दुष्कर्म
लालबाग की रहने वाली बालिका से फरवरी में दुष्कर्म हुआ था। उसे बचपन से मिट्‌टी खाने का शौक था। इससे बार-बार पेट फूल जाता था। 6 माह से उसका पेट लगातार बढ़ रहा था। निजी अस्पताल में 8 अक्टूबर को सोनोग्राफी कराई, इसमें उसे 7 माह का गर्भ का पता चला। पूछने पर बालिका ने फरवरी में सहेली के भाई द्वारा घर पर बुलाकर दुष्कर्म करने की बात बताई थी। इसके बाद परिवार ने लालबाग थाने में शिकायत की थी। 26 अक्टूबर को पुलिस ने मामले में गौरव विंचुरकर के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का केस दर्ज किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें