स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण- 2020-21:3 दिन में सफाई होना चाहिए सड़कें और नालियां

बुरहानपुर4 घंटे पहले
स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण- 2020-21 के सर्वे की दौड़ में शामिल होने के लिए नगर निगम फिर से तैयारियों में जुट गया है। संबंधित अफसर-कर्मचारियों को आयुक्त ने स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि तीन दिन में व्यवस्था सुधार लो। वरना संबंधित क्षेत्र के जिम्मेदारों पर सख्त कदम उठाएंगे। मंगलवार दोपहर एमआईसी हॉल में बैठक शुरू हुई। इसमें संबंधित इंजीनियर, सुपरवाइजर सहित अन्य शामिल हुए। आयुक्त भगवानदास भूमरकर ने कहा जिन कचरा पड़ाव स्थलाें को खत्म कर दिया था, उन स्थानों पर दोबारा कचरा फेंका जाने लगा है। जगह-जगह नालियां जाम पड़ी हैं। बार-बार शिकायतें भी मिल रही है। संबंधित जिन-जिन जगह पर गंदगी दिख रही है, उसकी सफाई कराएं। सर्वे दल कभी भी आ सकता है। शौचालयों में मरम्मत के काम देख लें। कुंडियां, सीट, नल सहित अन्य संसाधन की स्थिति देख लें। जल्द से जल्द सुधार काम भी पूरे करा लें। सुपरवाइजर बोले हाथ गाड़ी, साइकिल टूटी हुई है, यह नई चाहिए, ताकि काम तेजी से हो। जनवरी से पहले गार्जेब फ्री सिटी और ओडीएफ सहित अन्य व्यवस्था पर अंक जुटाने के लिए सर्वे दल आएगा। शहर की स्वच्छता का सर्वे जनवरी में होने की संभावना है।

