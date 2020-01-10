पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

स्क्रीनिंग:छह माह बाद कक्षा में जाने से पहले हुई स्क्रीनिंग, हाथ धुलाए

बुरहानपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले दिन पालकों के सहमति पत्र मिलने के बाद सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ कक्षा में बैठे विद्यार्थी

6 माह बाद सोमवार से स्कूलों को आंशिक रूप से संचालित करने की अनुमति मिल गई। सोमवार को कक्षाओं में प्रवेश से पहले विद्यार्थियों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई। हाथ धुलाने के साथ सैनिटाइज किए गए। इसके बाद ही कक्षा में प्रवेश दिया गया।कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों को उनके पालकों की अनुमति के बाद स्कूल में आने दिया गया। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण 6 माह बाद सावधानियों के साथ आंशिक रूप से कक्षाएं संचालित करने के आदेश दिए गए हैं।

जिले में ज्यादातर निजी और सरकारी स्कूलों में सोमवार को कक्षाएं नहीं लगाई गई। कुछ सरकारी स्कूलों में कोविड-19 की सावधानियों का ध्यान रखते हुए कुछ समय के लिए विद्यार्थियों की परेशानियों को दूर किया गया। सोमवार दोपहर 1 बजे शासकीय कन्या स्कूल में कक्षा लगाई गई। आने वाली छात्राओं की पहले स्क्रीनिंग की गई इसके बाद हाथ सैनिटाइज कराए गए। सभी से उनके पालकों द्वारा स्कूल भेजने के सहमति पत्र लिए गए। उन्हें सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ बैठाकर पढ़ाई संबंधी समस्याओं को शिक्षकों ने जाना और निराकरण किया।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें