नहीं मिलेगा सरकारी राशन:दुकान संचालकों ने हड़ताल के समर्थन में जमा की पीओएस मशीनें

बुरहानपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • सहकारी कर्मी हड़ताल पर: 52 सहकारी समिति और 231 से ज्यादा दुकानें बंद

जिले में सरकारी उचित मूल्य दुकानों से राशन मिलना इस बार मुश्किल हो जाएगा। सहकारिता कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल के समर्थन में सरकारी उचित मूल्य दुकानों के कर्मचारी भी अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर चले गए हैं। यानी शहर और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की सभी 231 सरकारी दुकानें बंद हो गई हैं। वहीं सभी 52 सोसायटी बंद होने से किसानों को भी सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ नहीं मिल पाएगा।

सहकारिता विभाग के कर्मचारी नियमितीकरण के साथ अन्य मांगों को पूरा करने की मांग कर रहे हैं। इसको लेकर गुरुवार से सभी अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर चले गए हैं। जिले में सहकारी सोसायटियों के माध्यम से किसानों के लिए शासन की सभी योजनाएं संचालित होती हैं। इसके अलावा राशन वितरण व्यवस्था भी इन्हीं के जिम्मे है।

शहर में संचालित 54 उचित मूल्य दुकानों के संचालक भी उनके समर्थन में उतर गए हैं। हड़ताल का असर किसानों को मिलने वाली सुविधाओं पर भी पड़ेगा। हड़ताल के कारण सहकारी सोसायटियों के माध्यम से चलने वाली सारी योजनाएं बंद हो गई हैं। वर्तमान में गेहूं-चना उपज खरीदी के लिए समर्थन मूल्य पर पंजीयन हो रहा है। यह काम भी बंद हो गया है। सोसायटी के माध्यम से यूरिया का वितरण, बचत बैंक खातों में लेन-देन, किसानों के सहकारिता ऋण खातों में लेन-देन के साथ दूसरी सभी योजनाओं का लाभ मिलना बंद हो गया है।

यह हैं संगठन की मांगें
जिलाध्यक्ष नरेंद्र आमोदे ने बताया महासंघ ने समितियों के प्रभारी प्रबंधक, सहायक प्रबंधक, लेखापाल, और चौकीदार को सरकारी कर्मी घोषित करने, वेतन भत्ते, बीमा और दूसरी सुविधाओं का लाभ देने, पीडीएस में काटे गए राशन का आवंटन करने, कर्मचारियों पर बनाए प्रकरणों को वापस लेने, पीडीएस के कमीशन का भुगतान करने, उपार्जन कार्य का कमीशन, प्रासंगिक व्यय का भुगतान जारी करने की मांग की है।

आज करेंगे सुंदरकांड
जयंत पटेल ने बताया प्रदेश में चरणबद्ध आंदोलन शुरू किया है। शुक्रवार हड़ताल स्थल पर सरकार को सदबुद्धि देने के लिए सुंदरकांड का पाठ करेंगे। ढाई साल पहले भी आंदोलन हुआ था, तब सहकारिता मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव ने मांगें पूरी करने का आश्वासन दिया था। पटेल ने बताया हड़ताल में कर्मचारी 18 फरवरी को सीएम निवास का घेराव करेंगे। 19 को भाेपाल में चक्काजाम व प्रदेश में दुकानें अनिश्चितकाल के लिए बंद की जाएंगी।

आंदोलन के कारण नहीं हो पाएगा राशन वितरण
जिला खाद्य अधिकारी अर्चना नागपुरे ने बताया हड़ताल के कारण सभी 231 राशन दुकानें बंद हैं। अब तक 40% खाद्यान्न दुकानों तक सप्लाय हुआ था। लेकिन अब सप्लाय भी बंद करना पड़ रहा है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की दुकानें सोसायटी के माध्यम से संचालित होती हैं, हड़ताल खत्म होने तक इनका खुलना मुश्किल है। शहरी क्षेत्र की 54 दुकानों को संचालित करने का हम प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

